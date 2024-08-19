Business Standard
Planning to move to Canada, US, UK, or France? A guide to jobs and salaries

Planning to move to Canada, US, UK, or France? A guide to jobs and salaries

Take a look at the most sought-after jobs and average pay in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, and New Zealand

it hiring jobs

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Are you looking for greener pastures abroad? You're not alone. Many Indians dream of a better life, often imagining it in a different country where the pay is higher and the quality of life seems better. According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), over 13.6 million Indians were living abroad as of December 2022. This includes those who have emigrated permanently and those working on short-term contracts.

But let’s face it, moving to a completely new country is both exciting and daunting. Before you pack your bags, there are important questions you need to ask yourself:
1. Which country requires your skills?
2. Where should you look?
3. How much will they pay?
4. What about accommodation and living expenses?

5. What challenges might you face?
6. How expensive will it be to live there?

What are the top jobs and salaries in popular countries?

Take a look at the data provided by University Living, a global student housing marketplace, which shows the most sought-after jobs and average pay in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, and New Zealand:

United States (USA)

The job market in the USA is always expanding, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. Some of the key in-demand professions include:

1. Software Developers
Average salary: $130,267 (Rs 1,09,33,100) annually.

2. Registered Nurses (RNs)
Average salary: $113,825 per year.

3. Medical and Health Services Managers
Average pay: Between $50,000 and $99,000

4. Data Scientists
Average pay: $123,125 per year

5. Information Security Analysts
Average pay: Between $96,652 and $124,740 per year

Salaries can vary greatly depending on the region. For instance, Massachusetts, New York, and California offer some of the highest average salaries.

United Kingdom (UK)

The UK is a top destination for higher education and career growth, offering diverse job opportunities across various sectors. With an unemployment rate of 4.4%, it’s a stable environment for those looking to build a career.

Here are some of the top in-demand jobs and average pay per annum:

1. Solution Architect
Average pay: £72,150

2. Finance Manager
Average pay: £47,413

3. Medical Director
This is one of the highest-paying jobs
Average pay: £103,637

4. Neurosurgeon: Another high-paying role
Average pay: £94,434

The UK’s job market is bolstered by a mix of large corporations and startups

Canada

Canada is known for its welcoming immigration policies, especially for Indians. The post-pandemic job market has seen a rise in remote work, particularly in sectors like healthcare, e-commerce, and IT.

Some of the most in-demand jobs in Canada include:

1. Accountant
Average pay: $63,163

2. Human Resources Manager
Average pay: $95,193

3. Project Manager
Average pay: $92,664

Australia

Australia currently has a high demand for skilled professionals, with over 400,000 job vacancies and a projected need for 1 million healthcare workers in the next five years, according to Saurabh Arora, CEO of University Living.

Top in-demand jobs include:

1. Marketing & Sales
Average pay: Between $55,000 and $120,000

2. Engineering
Average pay: $87,392 to $180,000

3. Healthcare
Average pay: Between $70,000 and $150,000, with a significant need for skilled nurses

France

France offers a wealth of job opportunities, particularly in sectors like technology, engineering, and healthcare. The country has over 500,000 job vacancies in 2024.

Key in-demand jobs and their salaries include:

1. Engineering
Average pay: €55,160

2. IT and Software
Average pay: €42,799

3. Healthcare
Average pay: €47,500

France’s job market is influenced by its strong economy, government policies, and technological advancements.

New Zealand

New Zealand is facing a skills shortage, with 79% of employers struggling to find qualified candidates, according to a survey by the Employment and Manufacturers Association (EMA). If you’re considering a move, here are some of the top jobs in demand:

1. Accountants
Average pay: Between $135k and $170k

2. IT Project Managers:
Average pay: $130k to $160k

3. Engineers
Average pay: Up to $160k (depending on the role)

Finding a job in a new country isn’t without its challenges. Piyush Gupta, Vice President of India and Middle East at CanAm Enterprises, a US-based investment firm, explains, “The US remains a prime job market due to its large economy and low unemployment rate. The H-1B visa and EB-5 programme, for those who can afford it, further enhances its appeal. Canada’s competitive Express Entry system and the ever-increasing immigrant population have far outpaced the number of available homes, leading to high shelter inflation and elevated costs due to high interest rates. At the same time, Germany’s language requirement is a hurdle for many. The UK’s post-Brexit regulations create complexities, while New Zealand and France face skill shortages and bureaucratic processes are challenging for expatriates."

United States: The H-1B visa process can be competitive, and the cost of living in some states can be high.
Canada: The Express Entry system is highly competitive, and housing costs have risen due to high demand.
Germany: Language barriers can be a big hurdle, and the visa process is often complicated.
United Kingdom: Post-Brexit regulations have added complexities to the job market.
New Zealand: There’s a skills shortage, but the bureaucratic processes can be challenging.
France: The job market is competitive, and adapting to the local culture can take time.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

