59 luxury homes over Rs 40 cr sold in 2024, 16 in Mumbai over Rs 100 crore

59 luxury homes over Rs 40 cr sold in 2024, 16 in Mumbai over Rs 100 crore

Mumbai dominated with 52 ultra-luxury residential deals in 2024, comprising an 88% share of total deals. Delhi-NCR recorded 3 deals for two ultra-luxury homes in Gurugram and one in Delhi.

Sunainaa Chadha
Fifty nine ultra-luxury homes were sold for a total sales value of approximately Rs 4,063 crore in 2024, a 17% yearly surge in total sales value, shows data analysed by Anarock, a real estate consultancy firm.   Of the total of 59 ultra-luxurious homes sold in 2024, 53 were apartments and just 6 deals were of bungalows.
 
  • Mumbai dominated with 52 ultra-luxury residential deals in 2024, comprising an 88% share of total deals.
  • Delhi-NCR recorded 3 deals for two ultra-luxury homes in Gurugram and one in Delhi.
  • Hyderabad & Bengaluru each saw two deals worth over Rs 40 crore each.
  • At least 17 deals in 2024 were worth over Rs 100 each - 16 in Mumbai and one in Delhi-NCR (Gurugram).  Of the 16 in Mumbai,  14 were apartments (Worli, Malabar Hill, and Pali Hill) and two bungalows at Cuffe Parade and JVPD.
  • One apartment was sold in Gurugram for Rs 190 crore at DLF Camellias.
“Overall, 59 ultra-luxury homes were sold across the top 7 cities in 2024, for a collective sales value of approx. Rs 4,754 Cr. In contrast, 2023 saw 58 ultra-luxury homes sold in these cities for a total sales value of approx. Rs 4,063 Cr. The yearly increase in both the number of deals and their overall sales value underscores the enduring demand for ultra-luxury properties across the top cities," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group.
 
Since the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the demand for luxury and ultra-luxury properties.

“HNIs and ultra-HNIs are purchasing these trophy residences for personal use, investment, or both,” said Puri. “This is a noteworthy market dynamic, given that home prices are surging nationwide due to increased input costs and robust buyer demand. Although there was only a one-unit increase in the number of transactions closed in 2024 compared to 2023, there was a 17% annual increase in value during the same period. Some of the most prominent Grade A developers have been upping ultra-luxury inventory in response to the growing demand.” 
Apartments clearly remained the preferred property type for ultra-HNIs - of the 59 deals, 53 were for apartments and the remaining six bungalows.  
Ultra-Luxury Homes - A 2022 & 2023 Retrospective
 
The COVID-19 pandemic generated a substantial demand surge for luxury and ultra-luxury housing, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Analyzing the collective data from 2022, 2023, and 2024, the top seven cities saw at least 130 ultra-luxury residential deals worth approximately Rs 9,987 crore concluded.
 
2022 Overview: In 2022, 13 deals worth approximately Rs 1,170 Cr were closed, with at least 10 being apartments and 3 bungalows. Mumbai accounted for 11 of these deals, while the remaining two were in Delhi-NCR. Notably, none of the other top 5 cities saw such large-ticket deals in 2022. Of the 13 ultra-luxury homes sold that year, at least 9 units were priced between Rs 100 - Rs 150 Cr, all located in Mumbai City.
 
2023 Overview: In 2023, 58 ultra-luxury homes (priced > Rs 40 Cr) were sold across the top 7 cities, with a cumulative sales value of approximately Rs 4,063 Cr. Mumbai dominated the market, selling 53 units priced > ₹40 Cr each, capturing a 91% share of all such deals. Delhi-NCR saw at least four separate ultra-luxury homes worth > Rs 40 Cr each, comprising two apartments in Gurgaon and two bungalows in New Delhi. Additionally, Hyderabad recorded one ultra-luxury deal worth > Rs 40 Cr in Jubilee Hills. 
OVER4CROHOMES
   

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

