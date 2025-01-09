Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Top FD rates in January, 2025: 10 banks offering 8% or more interest

Top FD rates in January, 2025: 10 banks offering 8% or more interest

Among the options, Unity Small Finance Bank and North East Small Finance Bank provide the highest rates, offering up to 9% for select tenures

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit (Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain a popular choice for conservative investors due to their secure nature and higher interest rates compared to savings accounts. A range of banks, including small finance, private, and public sector institutions, currently offer attractive rates. Among the options, Unity Small Finance Bank and North East Small Finance Bank provide the highest rates, offering up to 9% for select tenures.  
 
Top rates from small finance banks
Small finance banks often provide competitive interest rates, making them a preferred option for those seeking higher returns.  
 
Unity Small Finance Bank: 9% for 1001 days  
North East Small Finance Bank: 9% for 546 days to 1111 days  
 

Also Read

Fixed Deposit, FD

IDBI Bank updates FD rates, extends Utsav FD special offers till March

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Important deadlines that you should know about before December 31

PremiumMarket, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

FDs vs equities: How rolling returns debunk short-term performance myths

Fixed Deposit, FD

Special FD rates: These banks offer up to 8.10% interest till Dec 31

RBL Bank: A capital guzzler among private banks

RBL Bank increases fixed deposit interest rates, offers up to 8.5 %

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: 8.60% for 2 to 3 years  
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: 8.50% for 2 to 3 years  
Equitas Small Finance Bank: 8.25% for 888 days  
Jana Small Finance Bank: 8.25% for 1 to 3 years
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 8.25% for 12 months
AU Small Finance Bank: 8% for 18 months
 
Competitive offerings from private banks  
Private banks, though generally offering slightly lower rates than small finance banks, still present appealing options:  
 
DCB Bank: 8.05% for 19 to 20 months  
Bandhan Bank: 8.05% for 1 year  
RBL Bank: 8% for 500 days  
IndusInd Bank: 7.99% for 1 year 5 months to 1 year 6 months  
IDFC First Bank: 7.90% for 400 to 500 days  
HDFC Bank: 7.40% for 55 months  
ICICI Bank: 7.25% for 15 months to 2 years  
 
Public sector banks with steady returns  
Public sector banks focus on stability and long-term security, offering reasonable rates on fixed deposits:  
 
Canara Bank: 7.40% for 3 to 5 years  
Bank of Maharashtra: 7.35% for 333 days  
Indian Bank: 7.30% for 400 days  
Bank of India: 7.30% for 400 days  
Bank of Baroda: 7.30% for 400 days  
State Bank of India: 7.25% for 444 days  
Punjab National Bank: 7.25% for 400 days  
 
Why investors choose fixed deposits  
"The higher interest rates offered across banks make fixed deposits an attractive option for risk-averse individuals," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar. By choosing longer tenures with small finance banks, depositors can enjoy rates exceeding 8%, while private and public banks cater to those prioritising long-term stability.
 
FD tax
 
Do note that the interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable. It is taxed based on the individual’s income tax slab and not the principal amount.
 
“The interest is added to your total income and taxed according to your income tax slab,” said Shetty. He further explained that banks deduct 10% TDS if the interest exceeds Rs 50,000 for senior citizens (Rs 40,000 for others). This rate rises to 20% if the PAN is not provided.
 
Let’s take Sarita, a 50-year-old resident of Ranchi, as an example:
 
Total interest earned: Rs 75,000 annually
TDS threshold: Rs 40,000 for general citizens
TDS deducted: 10% of Rs 75,000 = Rs 7,500
 
The Rs 75,000 interest will be added to Sarita's taxable income. If her total income is below Rs 2.5 lakh, no additional tax will be payable.
 
To avoid TDS deductions, Sarita can submit Form 15G at the beginning of the financial year. This declaration confirms her income is below the taxable limit, ensuring no upfront TDS is deducted.

More From This Section

Passport

Singapore leads in 2025's most powerful passports; India drops to 85th

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Wealth migration: Why 142,000 millionaires are likely to relocate in 2025

Microfinance

Borrowers with microfinance, retail overlap have higher delinquency: CRIF

Loan

Managing multiple loans: Lower interest cost via debt consolidation

mutual fund

Budget 2025: Why MF industry's top wish is tax relief for debt funds

Topics : Fixed Deposit FD rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon