A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

Also Read

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case

Pakistan, IMF fail to reach common ground on $1.1 billion bailout loan

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Fund pick: DSP Flexi Cap Fund

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

Want to benefit from downturn in interest rates? Go for a dynamic bond fund

Seeking alpha? Go for factor-based fund, limit exposure to 15-20%