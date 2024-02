A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details

New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Name of Lender Interest rate

(p.a %) EMI (Rs)

Loan amount- 5 lakh

Tenure - 5 years EMI (Rs)

Loan amount- 1 lakh

Tenure - 5 years Processing fee

(% of loan amount) HDFC Bank 10.50 onwards 10,747 onwards 2,149 onwards Up to Rs 4,999 Tata Capital 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 5.5% State Bank of India 11.15-15.30 10,909-11,974 2,182-2,395 1.5% (Rs 1,000-Rs 15,000) ICICI Bank 10.65 onwards 10,784 onwards 2,157 onwards Up to 2.50% Bank of Baroda 11.05-18.75 10,884-12,902 2,177-2,580 Up to 2% (minimum Rs 1,000 and maximum Rs 10,000) Axis Bank 10.49 onwards 10,744 onwards 2,149 onwards Up to 2% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 3% Bank of India 10.75-14.75 10,809-11,829 2,162-2,366 Up to 1% (Maximum Rs 5,000) Canara Bank 10.95-16.40 10,859-12,266 2,172-2,453 0.50% (Maximum Rs 2,500) Punjab National Bank 10.40-17.95 10,772-12,683 2,144-2,537 Up to 1% HSBC Bank 9.99-16.00 10,621-12,159 2,124-2,432 Up to 2% Federal Bank 11.49 onwards 10,994 onwards 2,199 onwards Up to 3% Union Bank of India 11.35-15.45 10,959-12,013 2,192-2,403 Up to 1% (Maximum Rs 7,500) Bajaj Finserv 11.00 onwards 10,871 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 3.93% Punjab & Sind Bank 10.75-13.50 10,809-11,505 2,162-2,301 Up to 1% South Indian Bank 12.85-20.60 11,338-13,414 2,268-2,683 Up to 2% UCO Bank 12.45-12.85 11,236-11,338 2,247-2,268 Nil IDFC First Bank 10.99 onwards 10,869 onwards 2,174 onwards Up to 2% Bank of Maharashtra 10.00-12.80 10,624-11,325 2,125-2,265 1% (Rs 1,000-Rs 10,000) Karnataka Bank 13.43 11487 2297 Up to 2% of loan amount (Min. Rs 2,500 & Max. Rs 8,500) IndusInd Bank 10.49 onwards 10,744 onwards 2,149 onwards Up to 3%

Rates and charges as of 21st February 2024