Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Aadhaar will not be considered as valid proof of date of birth: EPFO

As per the circular, Aadhaar is also being removed from the list of documents for correction in date of birth

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retirement fund body EPFO has said it will no longer use Aadhaar as a valid document for proof of date of birth.
In an official circular on January 16, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said the decision to remove Aadhaar was taken following a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the circular, Aadhaar is also being removed from the list of documents for correction in date of birth.
The UIDAI in a circular on December 22, 2023, had said an Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual, subject to authentication, and thereby, per se, it is not a proof of date of birth.
The UIDAI also noted that many bodies likes the EPFO have been using Aadhaar to validate date of birth.
UIDAI had also said that many high courts in their orders have highlighted that Aadhaar is not a valid proof of date of birth.
Various documents like birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, marksheet issued by any recognised government board or university, PAN (Permanent Account Number) card are used as valid proof for date of birth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aadhaar data on sale: A step-by-step guide to locking your biometric data

Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

Scared of scamsters? Know how to lock your Aadhaar biometrics here

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

Aadhaar data of 815 million on sale on the dark web, says report

Investment declaration guide: Dos and don'ts and key things to know

Counter high valuations, volatility with balanced advantage funds

New provisions for partial pension withdrawal: All you need to know

Fund review: HDFC Corporate Bond Fund

97 land deals closed in India in 2023: Here are the top 10 biggest ones

Topics : Aadhaar EPFO Investment Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon