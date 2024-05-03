ACKO launches ambulance-booking feature on app: Know more

Liquor cartons stored in an ambulance van, Belly dance performance at alumni function of state-run Lala Lajpat Rai Medical college | Photo Twitter @ANI

Medical emergencies require swift response and timely attention. And during those crucial moments, ambulances play the most vital role. Insurance startup ACKO has launched an ambulance booking feature on its app.

This feature aligns with the company’s vision of becoming a one-stop destination for all protection needs by extending its services beyond insurance solutions.



Launched in partnership with Red.Health, one of the leading emergency response service providers in the country, the feature will provide critical assistance to individuals during medical emergencies. The app will help fetch the nearest ambulance from a robust network of 3000 vehicles and will share the driver details in less than three minutes. App also has real-time tracking that will provide peace of mind to users.

Feature ACKO’s ambulance booking

Extensive Network: 3000 ambulances across five cities covered under the initiative.

Seamless Booking: An ambulance can be hailed with just a few clicks on the phone through the ACKO app.

Real-Time Tracking: The ambulance’s arrival can be tracked in real-time for added peace of mind during critical situations.

User-Centric Design: The ACKO app is designed for ease of use which ensures a smooth experience even during stressful moments.

In addition to the ambulance-booking feature, ACKO’s app offers a wide range of insurance services, including car, bike, and health insurance.

With ambulance-booking feature the company is trying to go beyond traditional policies to offer practical solutions for real-life problems.