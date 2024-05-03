Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Buying a home? Compare loan interest rates offered by different banks

Interest rates vary and are influenced by several factors including your creditworthiness, loan amount, professional background

loans, emi, joint-loan, borrowers, home loans, housing, residential, property, repayment, debt, restructuring, moratorium, shares, brokers, agents, stocks, insurance, agreements, contracts

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Buying a home loan is a milestone in one's financial journey. It is usually the largest loan an individual undertakes, not only in terms of the borrowed amount but also due to its lengthy repayment periods that can extend over 15 years or more. A slight difference in interest rate makes a lot of difference at the end. So one should always compare interest rates before buying a home loan.
 
Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
 
Public sector banks
 
Union Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.90 per cent.
 
Bank of Baroda is offering interest rates in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.90 per cent.
 
State Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 9.85 per cent.
 
Punjab National Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.25 per cent.
 
Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.85 per cent.
 
Here is a list of home loans offered by public sector banks:
 
Personal Finance
 








































Private sector banks
 
City Union Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.25 per cent to 10.50 per cent.
 
HSBC Bank is offering interest rates starting from 8.45 per cent.
 
Karnataka Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 10.62 per cent.
 
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.60 per cent to 9.95 per cent.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank and South Indian Bank are offering interest rates starting from 8.70 per cent onwards.
 
Here is a list of home loans offered by private sector banks:
 
Personal Finance
 
 






































Housing finance companies
 
LIC Housing Finance is offering interest rates in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent.
 
Bajaj Housing Finance is offering interest rate starting from 8.50 per cent.
 
PNB Housing Finance is offering interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 14.50 per cent.
 
SMFG India Home Finance is offering interest rates starting from 10.00 per cent onwards.
 
ICICI Home Finance is offering interest rates starting from 9.20 per cent onwards.
 
Here is a list of home loans offered by Housing Finance Companies:
 
Personal Finance
 
 

Topics : loan rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon