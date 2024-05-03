Buying a home? Compare loan interest rates offered by different banks

Buying a home loan is a milestone in one's financial journey. It is usually the largest loan an individual undertakes, not only in terms of the borrowed amount but also due to its lengthy repayment periods that can extend over 15 years or more. A slight difference in interest rate makes a lot of difference at the end. So one should always compare interest rates before buying a home loan.



Business Standard has compiled a list of the home loan rates currently offered by various financial institutions.

Public sector banks

Union Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.90 per cent.

Bank of Baroda is offering interest rates in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.90 per cent.

State Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 9.85 per cent.

Punjab National Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.25 per cent.

Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.40 per cent to 10.85 per cent.

Private sector banks

City Union Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.25 per cent to 10.50 per cent.

HSBC Bank is offering interest rates starting from 8.45 per cent.

Karnataka Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 10.62 per cent.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is offering interest rates in the range of 8.60 per cent to 9.95 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and South Indian Bank are offering interest rates starting from 8.70 per cent onwards.

Housing finance companies

LIC Housing Finance is offering interest rates in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent.

Bajaj Housing Finance is offering interest rate starting from 8.50 per cent.

PNB Housing Finance is offering interest rates in the range of 8.50 per cent to 14.50 per cent.

SMFG India Home Finance is offering interest rates starting from 10.00 per cent onwards.

ICICI Home Finance is offering interest rates starting from 9.20 per cent onwards.