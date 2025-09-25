Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI meets investing: JioBlackRock rolls out Flexi Cap Fund; NFO till Oct 7

AI meets investing: JioBlackRock rolls out Flexi Cap Fund; NFO till Oct 7

By leveraging BlackRock's SAE approach, the fund will aim to deliver long-term capital appreciation, while adapting to market dynamics

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, Jio BlackRock (Photo: Company Website)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JioBlackRock Asset Management, the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has launched the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, its first active equity offering in India. The fund leverages BlackRock’s proprietary Systematic Active Equities (SAE) framework, which combines big data, AI, advanced analytics, and human expertise to deliver long-term capital appreciation.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on September 23, and closes on October 7, 2025. The scheme will invest across market capitalizations with the aim of generating long-term wealth for investors, though the AMC has clarified that returns are not guaranteed.

Explaining the strategy, Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer, JioBlackRock AMC, said:

 

“The Flexi Cap Fund is our first active equity offering that leverages BlackRock’s proprietary SAE approach. Backed by AI-driven insights, it aims to deliver long-term value through a disciplined process within a controlled risk framework.”

Raffaele Savi, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of BlackRock Systematic, added:

“For 40 years, BlackRock Systematic has pioneered new frontiers in active investing combining innovation, data-driven insights, and human expertise. We are honored to partner with JioBlackRock to bring this approach to Indian investors.”

The investment objective of the Scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved

The fund will be accessible on www.jioblackrockamc.com, the JioFinance app, and leading digital platforms such as Groww, Zerodha, Paytm Money, INDMoney, Dhan, Kuvera, 5Paisa, and FYERS, along with SEBI-registered advisors.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

