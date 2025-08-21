SBI MF launches Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF; NFO opens August 25

SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house, on Thursday launched SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active Fund of Fund (FoF), an open-ended scheme designed to give investors access to a diversified mix of actively managed equity and debt funds under a single umbrella.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on August 25, 2025, and will remain open until September 8, 2025.
What the Fund Offers
The scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting allocations between equity and debt-oriented mutual fund schemes, based on market conditions. This flexibility is meant to help investors balance risk and return, especially in volatile markets.
- Equity allocation: 35% to 65%
- Debt allocation: 0% to 65%
- Money market instruments: up to 5%
The fund will primarily invest in units of SBI Mutual Fund’s existing schemes, while also having the flexibility to invest in other mutual fund schemes.
Fund Type:
Open-ended Fund of Fund (FoF) scheme
Invests in units of actively managed equity-oriented and debt-oriented mutual fund schemes
Objective:
Long-term capital appreciation by dynamically allocating between equity and debt funds depending on market conditions
NFO Dates:
Opens: August 25, 2025
Closes: September 8, 2025
Asset Allocation Strategy:
35%–65%: Actively managed equity & equity-oriented schemes
0%–65%: Actively managed debt & debt-oriented schemes
Up to 5%: Money market instruments
Minimum Investment:
Initial: ₹5,000 (and in multiples of Re.1 thereafter)
Additional Purchase: ₹1,000 (and in multiples of Re.1 thereafter)
Available via SIP (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual)
Fund Managers:
Equity Portion: Ms. Nidhi Chawla
Debt Portion: Mr. Ardhendu Bhattacharya
Benchmark:
NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 65:35 Index (TRI)
Risk Profile:
Classified as “Moderately High Risk”
Suitable for investors with medium to long-term horizon seeking diversification
Other Key Points:
- Investors will bear expenses of this scheme plus underlying schemes.
- The fund aims to provide a “one-fund solution” for asset allocation, balancing risk and return.
- Promoted as convenient for investors looking for dynamic allocation in changing market conditions.
Who Should Consider This Fund?
- The scheme is positioned as a convenient one-stop solution for investors who:
- Want diversification without selecting multiple funds individually.
- Prefer a professional, dynamic asset allocation strategy that shifts between equity and debt.
- Seek to manage risk while staying invested for long-term wealth creation.
"By adjusting allocations across asset classes, based on evolving market conditions, it aims to effectively provide diversification, manage risk and opportunities for long-term wealth creation," said Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited.
The SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF seeks to adapt to these evolving market conditions, offering a diversified, all-in-one solution by investing in a mix of existing actively managed equity and debt-oriented funds," said D P Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, SBI Funds Management.