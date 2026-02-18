Air India-Lufthansa partnership could make Europe travel easier for Indians

Air travel between India and Europe could soon become smoother, more connected, and potentially more affordable after Air India and the Lufthansa Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their joint business partnership.

For Indian travellers — whether flying for business, education, or holidays — the agreement could mean more flight options, better connections, and a more seamless travel experience across multiple airlines using a single ticket.

The partnership brings together Air India and Lufthansa Group carriers including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, and Air India Express. Together, these airlines already operate codeshare services across 145 routes connecting 15 Indian cities with 29 European cities across 20 countries.

If regulatory approvals come through, the collaboration could expand into coordinated flight schedules, route planning, joint ticketing, loyalty programme integration, and improved customer experience across airlines.

"Building on their existing codeshare agreements and shared membership in Star Alliance, this MoU enables the carriers to mutually explore ways to boost connectivity between India and major European markets with the goal of offering travellers more connected and consistent experiences across some of the world’s busiest routes on a single ticket," Air India said in a press release.

The MoU initially focuses on increasing passenger traffic flows between India and Lufthansa Group’s core Home Market region, encompassing Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Switzerland. It also proposes to include the rest of Europe and the Indian subcontinent, creating opportunities for future expansion. The precise scope, including specific routes and markets, will be finalised upon the formation of a comprehensive joint business agreement, subject to regulatory approvals.

What this means for travellers

For passengers, the biggest benefit could be simpler travel planning and fewer connection hassles. Instead of booking multiple tickets across different airlines, travellers may be able to book one itinerary covering multiple carriers within the partnership.

Frequent flyers could also benefit from better integration of loyalty programmes, making it easier to earn and redeem miles across partner airlines.

The move comes as travel demand between India and Europe continues to grow, driven by tourism, student mobility, and business ties. The recently concluded India–European Union trade agreement is also expected to increase travel between the two regions.

Why airlines are expanding partnerships

For Air India, which has been undergoing a major transformation since its privatization in 2022, the partnership is part of a broader strategy to expand its global network without adding routes immediately. The airline already has 24 codeshare partnerships and nearly 100 interline agreements, giving passengers access to more than 800 destinations worldwide.

For Lufthansa Group — one of the world’s largest airline groups — India represents one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally. The group carried more than 131 million passengers in 2024 and operates Europe’s largest airline network.