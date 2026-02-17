Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No credit history? This FD-backed credit card offers cashback on UPI spends

No credit history? This FD-backed credit card offers cashback on UPI spends

2026: IDFC FIRST Bank launches Hello Cashback Credit Card, a fixed-deposit-backed offering designed to make credit more accessible for digitally savvy customers, especially young adults aged 18+

The Hello Cashback Credit Card is available against a fixed deposit starting at ₹10,000. The joining fee of ₹1,000 + GST is waived until March 31, 2026 as an introductory offer.

The Hello Cashback Credit Card is available against a fixed deposit starting at ₹10,000. The joining fee of ₹1,000 + GST is waived until March 31, 2026 as an introductory offer.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Building a credit history can often be difficult for first-time users, especially students and young professionals who may not qualify for traditional credit cards. To address this gap, IDFC FIRST Bank has launched the Hello Cashback Credit Card, a fixed-deposit-backed card designed to make credit accessible while rewarding everyday digital spending.
 
The card allows users to start with a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹10,000, which becomes their credit limit. This means customers can begin building a credit profile without worrying about eligibility hurdles, while their FD continues to earn interest in the background.
 
Hello Cashback features a powerful tiered cashback structure, offering 5% cashback on online spends above ₹10,000, 3% cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000, and 1% cashback on in-store,
 
contactless, and UPI transactions. Uniquely, the 1% cashback also extends to essential categories such as utilities, education, and insurance. 
 
The card is priced at a joining fee of ₹1,000 and an annual fee of ₹1,000, with the joining fee waived until March 31, 2026, and the annual fee waived on annual spends of ₹2,00,000 in the previous year.

Also Read

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India & South Asia, Visa

Cards in play: Sandeep Ghosh on the opportunity in cash conversionpremium

Credit Card

Festival demand, GST 2.0 lifted credit card spend in Apr-Dec FY26

Visa debit credit card, credit card, debit card

A fresh transaction: Visa readies India swipe of debit-cum-credit cardpremium

Credit Card

Want a credit card for lifestyle expenses? Check these picks for 2026

HDFC Bank

HDFC Infinia credit card trims voucher returns as 5X points drop to 3X

 
For users who rely heavily on UPI, online shopping, and digital payments, the card offers a tiered cashback structure. Customers can earn 3% cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000 per month and 5% cashback on spends above that, while 1% cashback applies to in-store purchases, UPI transactions, and essential payments such as utilities, education, insurance, and government payments. Travel bookings made through the bank’s app can earn up to 6% cashback, with total monthly cashback capped at ₹1,500.
 
The card is particularly positioned for young adults aged 18 and above, including students and first-time earners, who want to build credit discipline while continuing their existing digital payment habits. Because the credit limit is fully backed by a fixed deposit, the card also offers greater safety for new users, along with features such as purchase protection, lost-card liability cover, roadside assistance, and a fuel surcharge waiver.
 
10 Unique benefits of the Hello Cashback Credit Card
1. Everyone is eligible.
 
2. Up to 5% Cashback on Online Spends: 3% cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000 per statement cycle, and 5% cashback on incremental online spends beyond ₹10,000, with cashback on online spends capped at ₹1,000 per statement cycle. No merchant restriction.
 
3. 1% Cashback across In-store, UPI, & Essential Spends: 1% cashback on in-store purchases, UPI spends via the Bank’s app, and essentials including utilities, education, insurance, FASTag recharge, railway bookings, govt. payments, rent, jewellery, and wallet; gift card loads.
 
4. Bonus Cashback on Travel Bookings: Additional 1% Bonus Cashback on flight and hotel bookings made via IDFC Bank app. Total cashback on travel bookings goes up to 6%.
 
5. Monthly Cashback Cap of ₹1,500 across all categories per statement cycle.
 
6. One fixed deposit. Two returns. The fixed deposit earns interest and powers cashback on every card spend.
 
7. 100% FD-Linked Credit Limit: Credit limit equal to 100% of fixed deposit value.
 
8. Access to FD Funds via Card: ATM cash withdrawal limit up to 100% of FD value, interest- free for up to 45 days, with a nominal ₹199 + GST withdrawal fee.
 
9. Instant Credit Limit Enhancement: Flexibility to link additional fixed deposits and increase credit limit instantly.
 
10. Built-In Safety & Convenience includes insurance covers, purchase protection, lost card liability, roadside assistance, and 1% fuel surcharge waiver, making credit safer & convenient
for first-time users.
 
Fees & Eligibility
The Hello Cashback Credit Card is available against a fixed deposit starting at ₹10,000. The joining fee of ₹1,000 + GST is waived until March 31, 2026 as an introductory offer. The annual fee of ₹1,000 + GST is:
100% reversed on annual spends of ₹2 lakh or more, or
50% reversed on annual spends between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh
This makes it one of the most affordable and rewarding secured credit cards in the market.
 
“Hello Cashback brings up to 5% online cashback to an FD-backed credit card, designed for digitally savvy customers beginning their credit journey, particularly young adults aged 18+ entering the credit ecosystem with online-first and UPI-led spending habits. With cashback across all online purchases and UPI transactions, a low entry threshold starting at ₹10,000, and flexible annual fee waivers, it makes rewarding digital payments accessible from day one," said  Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank.

More From This Section

Merger

India deal values fall 60% in Jan 2026 to $7.2 bn as big-ticket M&A stalls

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Money returns EMs, gold ETF flows surge to ₹24,000 cr, equity inflows cool

NPS, Pension

Pension savings with health insurance? NPS may introduce new option

mutual fund industry India, MF diversification trend, non-equity mutual funds, gold ETFs inflows 2025, silver ETFs India, multi-asset funds growth, liquid funds retail investors, MF folio data 2025, income-plus-arbitrage FoFs, specialised investment

Why a falling valuation index led to higher equity allocation in January

Housing finance

South Delhi luxury floors touch ₹55 crore as prices climb up to 34%

Topics : Credit Card

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance