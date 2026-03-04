War disruption: When airlines, hotels must refund cancelled bookings

What to do in a volatile situation

Stay calm and avoid hasty decisions. Check official communication from the airline via email, SMS, or the app. It is important to understand the airline’s policy on cancellations and refunds before taking any step. “Travellers must evaluate whether they still intend to travel or prefer a refund,” says Hari Ganapathy, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder, Pickyourtrail.

When airlines must refund

If the airline cancels the flight due to war or airspace closure, the passenger is entitled to a full refund or alternate travel arrangements at no additional cost under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules.

An airline-initiated cancellation due to war or airspace restrictions falls under ‘force majeure’. “When cancellations occur due to extraordinary circumstances such as war, airspace closures, or government directives, airlines are generally not liable for additional compensation, but the base ticket refund is usually processed,” says Ganapathy.

If the airline cancels, seek written confirmation from it. “Written confirmation strengthens refund rights under the contract of carriage and Indian aviation regulations,” says Yatharth Rohila, partner, Aeddhaas Legal.

Experts suggest that it is better if the airline cancels the flight instead of you cancelling your ticket. “If the passenger cancels voluntarily while the flight is still operating, normal fare rules apply unless the airline announces a waiver or free cancellation policy,” says Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.

Do not cancel under a non-refundable fare when the airline is likely to suspend or waive charges. “Passengers should not cancel themselves but obtain a written airline cancellation to protect refund rights,” says Rohila.

Passengers do not have to accept an alternative flight offered by the airline. If they prefer not to travel due to escalating conflict, they can opt for a full refund instead.

How to seek a refund

For direct airline bookings, raise the refund request through the airline’s website, app, or customer support channels. Once submitted, the airline processes the refund back to the original mode of payment. It must do so within the regulatory timeline.

“For direct airline bookings where the airline cancels due to war or airspace closure, refunds are generally expected within about seven working days under DGCA norms,” says Patel.

Ganapathy says that for tickets booked directly with airlines, refunds typically take seven to 14 working days. International refunds can take longer.

For agent or platform bookings, initiate the refund through the intermediary platform. The intermediary coordinates with the airline and tracks the refund status for the customer. In agent bookings, the refund flows from the airline to the agent and then to the passenger.

“For agent or platform bookings, timelines can extend to 14–21 working days because the airline processes the refund first and the intermediary passes it on,” says Ganapathy. Delays are more common during mass cancellations or global disruptions.

“Any unreasonable delay can be treated as deficiency of service under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and can be legally challenged,” says Rohila.

What to do if the refund is delayed

Follow up with the airline or booking platform using the case or reference number if the refund is delayed beyond the communicated timeline. Keep written communication, such as emails and complaint tickets, to track the issue. If the refund is delayed and repeated follow-ups do not resolve the matter, escalate in writing to the airline or the booking platform, citing DGCA refund timelines. “If there is no response, file a complaint with a consumer commission for deficiency of service and seek compensation or interest,” says Patel.

Refund do’s and don’ts

Raise refund requests only through official channels. “Avoid duplicate or conflicting refund requests as they can slow processing,” says Ganapathy.

Do not rely solely on verbal assurances during the refund process. Confirm commitments in writing. Retain all written records while pursuing the refund.

When do hotels refund

War often qualifies as force majeure under standard clauses. “It excuses the hotel’s performance if operations become impossible due to government closures or safety bans,” says Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

They must refund advances when performance becomes legally impossible or unlawful.

“Hotels are not, however, obligated to refund advances for voluntary cancellations triggered by flight cancellations due to war, even amid regional disturbances,” adds Razvi.

A binding contract forms upon booking confirmation and making advance payment. Terms typically specify which deposits are non-refundable and graduated penalties for guest-initiated cancellations outside the free period. “Indian courts, applying the Indian Contract Act, 1872, and Consumer Protection Act, 2019, enforce such terms unless the hotel breaches or impossibility directly prevents access,” says Razvi.

Travellers may be offered partial refunds depending on the hotel’s policy. But clauses regarding non-refundable bookings apply strictly unless the hotel breaches the terms and conditions.

Improving odds of a refund

When you book (especially if your plans may change), choose the room/rate option labelled “free cancellation”. These rates typically let you cancel without a penalty up to a stated deadline.

Notify the hotel or platform immediately in writing and attach proof such as flight cancellation documents. Attach government travel warnings and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advisories declaring the destination unsafe. “Frame the cancellation as force majeure-driven impossibility rather than voluntary,” says Razvi.

Pay for the hotel with a credit card that includes “trip interruption” cover (a built-in benefit or an add-on). If your trip gets disrupted and you have to cancel or cut it short, you may be able to claim back some of the non-refundable hotel costs under that card’s benefit, provided your reason matches the card’s covered events.

Escalate to consumer forums if the refund is denied, supported by documentation and precedents.

Role of travel insurance

Standard travel insurance policies do not usually cover war, so reimbursement may not be available for war-related cancellations.

“Trip cancellation, curtailment, interruption, or extension cover is not on an all-risks basis,” says Hari Radhakrishnan, an expert at the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI). These covers apply only to specified contingencies, which include hospitalisation or death of the traveller or immediate relative, natural calamities, political risk (riot, strike, civil commotion), and loss of passport or visa.

“War or warlike situations causing cancellation or disruption are not a specified contingency under travel insurance and may be expressly excluded under the policy,” adds Radhakrishnan.

Use AirSewa if airline responds unfavourably