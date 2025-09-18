Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Airport lounge firm ceases India services: Will your card still get you in?

Airport lounge firm ceases India services: Will your card still get you in?

Banks and card companies partnered with DreamFolks for domestic lounge services

Airport lounge

Airport lounge

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DreamFolks Services’ suspension of its domestic airport lounge business is affecting banks and card companies that rely on the airport services company to provide complimentary or paid access.
 
India’s largest airport service aggregator suspended access on Tuesday after Adani Digital, Semolina Kitchens, and Encalm Hospitality sent notices to end partnerships. DreamFolks said its contracts with suppliers remain valid but services have been discontinued at select lounges until it makes alternative arrangements.
 

IDFC FIRST Bank announcement

IDFC FIRST Bank has told its debit card customers that it dropped DreamFolks and Elite Assist will be its new lounge partner. The number of complimentary visits per quarter and the walk-in process at over 45 domestic lounges remain unchanged. However, web-based pre-bookings are temporarily unavailable.
 
 

What it means for other bank customers

 
The impact could be uneven across banks:
 
ICICI Bank: Continues to use DreamFolks for international lounges; domestic access was phased out in July 2025. 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dreamfolks locked in 5% lower band as firm discontinues domestic lounges

DreamFolks Services

3 clients, including Encalm, to end airport lounge contracts: Dreamfolks

IPOs

Paytm, DreamFolks: 6 IPOs down over 50% from issue prices; what went wrong?premium

DreamFolks

Dreamfolks Services hits new low, tanks 33% thus far in July; here's why

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market close: Sensex adds 320pts on US Fed rate cut; Nifty at 25,423; pharma shares outperform

Axis Bank: Some programmes moved away earlier this year; others still list DreamFolks.
 
IndusInd, Kotak Mahindra, YES Bank: Still rely on DreamFolks; no suspension notices issued.
 
HDFC Bank: Discontinued direct swipe access for some cards in June 2025, signalling a shift away from DreamFolks.
 
SBI Card: Unaffected, as it uses Priority Pass or in-house programmes.
 
Travellers using credit cards linked to DreamFolks may not get lounge access at some domestic airports for some time.
 

Why it matters

 
Airport lounge access is one of the most sought-after credit and debit card perks in India, offering travellers quiet seating, complimentary meals, and Wi-Fi. Disruptions could frustrate frequent flyers, especially during peak festive travel months.
 
For now, cardholders should:
 
1. Check their bank’s website or app for partner updates.
 
2. Carry a backup card with Priority Pass or another network where possible.
 
3. Arrive early to manage alternative arrangements if lounge entry is denied.
 

More From This Section

dollars

India adds 4.1 lakh new millionaires since 2021, Mumbai, Delhi, lead charge

credit score

Almost 50% Indians don't check credit score, most believe in myth: Study

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

Markets, Market Lens, Market outlook, India stock market outlook, FII flow outlook India, FPI flow outlook India, FPI flows, GST rate cut, GST rates India

Retail flows surge, returns don't: Kotak decodes costly stocks, flat market

goods and services tax, GST

CBIC notifies changes in annual GSTR-9 form, makes ITC reporting detailed

Topics : DreamFolks Services airport lounges BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon