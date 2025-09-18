Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Almost 50% Indians don't check credit score, most believe in myth: Study

Almost 50% Indians don't check credit score, most believe in myth: Study

Credit Score: 'Structural gap' in financial discipline leads to loan rejection and expensive interest rates, it says

credit score

Cost of ignorance Credit Cibil Score

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Almost half of Indians have never looked at their credit scores and most of them wrongly believe that checking it frequently will reduce their numbers, said a study on Thursday.
 
“This is not a matter of curiosity, it is a structural gap,” said the State of Credit Score Awareness in India 2025 report by Zet Technolabs. The study — it took responses from more than 1,000 people in Tier-I, -II and -III cities — found that 45 per cent of respondents had never checked their credit score, which is used by lenders to approve loans or credit cards.
 
While 75 per cent of respondents knew what a credit score is, their actual engagement with the metric was “very low”.
 
 

Cost of ignorance Credit Cibil Score

The consequences of this gap are costly. Nearly 30 per cent of respondents reported having faced loan or credit card rejections due to low or no credit history. The study cited the example of Bhushan K, a 38-year-old shopkeeper in Nagpur, who discovered his poor score only after several lenders rejected his home loan application. By the time a bank approved him at a higher interest rate 1.6 per cent above the best available, Bhushan ended up paying an additional Rs 8.5 lakh over 20 years on a Rs 35 lakh loan.
 
Nidhi Shenoy, a 25-year-old doctor in Mangaluru, was rejected when she applied for a loan for the first time because she didn’t have a credit history. “I had no idea a credit score could even be a barrier,” she was quoted in the study as saying.   

Also Read

credit score

Delhi has best credit score; Pune, Kerala & Chandigarh follow: Study

Here are a few tips on how to increase your credit score quickly

Credit score 'negative 1' isn't a crisis: How to improve your ranking

home loan

Minimising payout on home loan: Boost credit score, prepay, cut tenurepremium

credit score

No credit card? Here's how to build a strong credit score without it

Celebrity yoga trainer ACelebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani with actor Kareena Kapoor

Watch: Kareena's yoga trainer shares 5 couch stretches to fix your posture

The study listed myths and facts about credit history:

 
Myth: Checking your credit score lowers it.
 
Fact: Checking your own score is a soft enquiry and has no impact.
   
Myth: Salary and job title improve your credit score.
 
Fact: What matters is how you use and repay credit, not how much you earn.
   
Myth: Closing old credit cards is good practice.
 
Fact: It can hurt your score by reducing the average age of your credit history.
 

Why credit score matters

 
A good credit score, typically 750 and above, improves your chances of loan approval. It can lower interest rates, reduce long-term borrowing costs, and even influence insurance premiums or job applications in the future.
 
“People know the score matters but not the scorecard that builds it,” said Jiju Raman, business head, consumer services, at Experian India. “Timely payments are just one part. Maintaining a healthy credit mix, low utilisation, and keeping old accounts active are equally important.”
 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

PhonePe, Paytm, Cred end rent service as RBI tightens payment rules

Markets, Market Lens, Market outlook, India stock market outlook, FII flow outlook India, FPI flow outlook India, FPI flows, GST rate cut, GST rates India

Retail flows surge, returns don't: Kotak decodes costly stocks, flat market

goods and services tax, GST

CBIC notifies changes in annual GSTR-9 form, makes ITC reporting detailed

Supertech Eco Village 2

Supernova stalled: SC blocks fresh sales, eyes court-led rescue for buyers

Health Insurance Plans

No needles, no hassle: SBI General App turns phone into health monitor

Topics : credit score BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon