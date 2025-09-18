Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / CBIC notifies changes in annual GSTR-9 form, makes ITC reporting detailed

CBIC notifies changes in annual GSTR-9 form, makes ITC reporting detailed

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on September 17 notified changes to the Central GST (CGST) rules, which will come into effect on September 22

goods and services tax, GST

GST registered Taxpayers with aggregate turnover above Rs 2 crore are required to file GSTR-9

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBIC has notified changes to the annual GST return form GSTR-9, making the reporting of Input Tax Credit (ITC) more comprehensive.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on September 17 notified changes to the Central GST (CGST) rules, which will come into effect on September 22 and apply to annual returns filed for the 2024-25 fiscal.

GST registered Taxpayers with aggregate turnover above Rs 2 crore are required to file GSTR-9.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the government has revamped the annual GST return (Form GSTR-9).

"Revised structure of form makes it far more detailed, with new tables covering reversals under Rules 37, 37A, 38, 42 and 43, re-claims in subsequent years, transitional credits, import-related ITC, and auto-populated mismatches," Mohan said.

 

Also Read

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

Need proactive outreach for easy transition to new GST rates: CBIC chief

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

CBIC to address industry complaints of non-reduction in prices: Chairman

Fixing a bad tax that's rife with fraud

India's tax reform needs more economic focus, less political manoeuvring

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Frid

Tax arrears worth ₹54.53 trillion pending as on June 30: Govt tells RS

Professionals and corporates will need to wait for the revised forms and utilities from GSTN before implementing these changes in practice.

"Going forward, this measure underscores a more data-driven and preventive compliance regime, which may reduce litigation but requires disciplined documentation at the entity level," Mohan added.

Following the change, taxpayers and professionals to undertake deeper reconciliations of GSTR-3B, GSTR-2B, and financial accounts.

"By embedding these disclosures upfront, the system aims to save taxpayers from flimsy or avoidable notices, as departmental officers will have a ready-made audit trail in the annual filing," Mohan noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supertech Eco Village 2

Supernova stalled: SC blocks fresh sales, eyes court-led rescue for buyers

Health Insurance Plans

No needles, no hassle: SBI General App turns phone into health monitor

Fund

Midcap funds: Invest amid valuation comfort, strong earnings growth outlookpremium

NPS, Pension

Centre extends one-time switch for govt staff to move back to UPS from NPS

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

No GST on insurance a loss for policyholders? What the math shows

Topics : Indirect Tax Indirect tax collection GST GST rules changed input tax credit GST input tax credit input tax credit GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon