Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arbitrage funds: Returns likely to be healthy in rising or volatile markets

Excess funds chasing arbitrage opportunities may, however, reduce potential returns

Mutual funds’ growing heft
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sarbajeet K Sen Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Investors have been flocking to arbitrage funds in large numbers. Over the past three months ended February 29, 2024, this category has received net inflows of Rs 32,761.7 crore.

“With interest rates getting reset upward, arbitrage yields have moved higher. This increase was supported by continuing flows into equity markets and greater participation, which led to increased opportunities for arbitrage funds. A combination of reasonable returns, relatively low risk profile, and tax efficiency made these funds attractive to investors,” says Sirshendu Basu, head, products, Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC).

How do they work

Arbitrage fund managers try to take advantage

Also Read

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Arbitrage vs liquid funds: Why the former has become an investor darling

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

Robust inflows in July and August 2023: Arbitrage funds are back in favour

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q1FY25

Unclaimed insurance, first market investment: Top personal finance stories

Cabinet okays DA hike by 4 percentage points for central govt employees

Why women's retirement, financial planning must differ from men's

PFRDA Chairperson launches mobile app for financial inclusion, boost NPS

Topics : Your money Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance Returns Market forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon