Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years

With supply expected to continue exceeding demand, inventory levels should inch up this and next financial year, said Crisil

The price of a residential unit, on an average, is 9-10 times annual income in a city like Mumbai, and about six-seven times in most tier-one cities

Crisil analysed 75 real estate companies, accounting for around 35 per cent of the residential sales in the country.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housing prices are likely to rise by an average 4-6 per cent in the medium term after recording a double-digit growth in the last two financial years, according to Crisil Ratings.

"Residential real estate developers will see stable sales growth this fiscal and the next as demand steadies after three years of post-pandemic recovery. Demand or volume is seen rising 5-7 per cent and average prices 4-6 per cent," Crisil said in a statement.

With supply expected to continue exceeding demand, inventory levels should inch up this and next financial year, it added.

However, the rating agency said that strong collections and deleveraged balance sheets of developers will keep their credit profiles healthy.

 

Crisil has analysed 75 real estate companies, accounting for around 35 per cent of the residential sales in the country.

Also Read

PremiumVillage

Crisil SME Tracker: Rural road execution likely speed-breaker for SMEs

trade, import, export, container, shipping

BTA likely to reduce India's goods trade surplus with US, says Crisil

Premiumrice

India's parboiled, raw rice exports dip for 4th month in a row in May

construction, Economy, Building

Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp export volume growth to stay flat in FY26 due to US tariffs: Crisil

During the three financial years, the rating agency said that sales in value terms clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 26 per cent, and demand (volumes) clocked 14 per cent CAGR, with the balance being contributed by the growth in realisations.

Last fiscal, demand was flat because of elevated capital values and delays in launches in some cities due to state elections and changes in property registration rules.

"This fiscal and next, demand growth is expected to rebound, driven by improving affordability on account of lower interest rates and normalisation of price growth," Crisil said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

I-T department, Income Tax Dept

Up to 200% penalty for tax misreporting: What every filer should know

Small savings, rate cuts

Small savings rates unchanged for Q2FY26: Check what you'll earn

Indian Railways fare hike

Claim refunds for train delay, diversion, AC failure: Here is how to

Premiumbonds

Only seasoned investors should opt for corporate bonds rated below AA

share market, trading

Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do

Topics : Crisil report Crisil ratings home-buying home prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon