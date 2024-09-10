Axis Bank announces new fixed deposit interest rates of up to 7.75%

Check revised interest rates

Revised fixed deposit rates in September 2024 by different banks

Bank of Baroda: Revised its FD interest rates effective September 5, 2024. The rates for deposits under Rs 3 crore range from 4.25 per cent to 7.30 per cent, depending on the tenure.

Bank of India: Updated its FD rates from September 1, offering rates between 3 per cent and 7.25 per cent for general citizens. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.75 per cent, with a special scheme (Star Dhan Vriddhi) providing a maximum of 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 333 days.

City Union Bank: Effective September 1, 2024, offers rates from 5 per cent to 7.50 per cent for general citizens and up to 8 per cent for senior citizens for a tenure of 333 days.

Karnataka Bank: Revised rates on September 3, offering interest rates from 3.50 per cent to 7.50 per cent for general citizens, with senior citizens receiving up to 8 per cent for specific tenures.