Axis Bank announces new fixed deposit interest rates of up to 7.75%

Axis Bank has announced an update to its interest rates for fixed deposits (FD). The new rates, effective September 10, offer attractive returns for general customers and senior citizens across various deposit amounts and tenures, said the lender.
Highlights of the new interest rates
- For deposits less than Rs 5 crore, the bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 7.25 per cent for general customers, depending on the tenure.
- Senior citizens will enjoy preferential rates, with interest offerings ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.75 per cent for deposits under Rs 5 crore.
Check revised interest rates
Revised fixed deposit rates in September 2024 by different banks
Bank of Baroda: Revised its FD interest rates effective September 5, 2024. The rates for deposits under Rs 3 crore range from 4.25 per cent to 7.30 per cent, depending on the tenure.
Bank of India: Updated its FD rates from September 1, offering rates between 3 per cent and 7.25 per cent for general citizens. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.75 per cent, with a special scheme (Star Dhan Vriddhi) providing a maximum of 7.25 per cent for a tenure of 333 days.
City Union Bank: Effective September 1, 2024, offers rates from 5 per cent to 7.50 per cent for general citizens and up to 8 per cent for senior citizens for a tenure of 333 days.
Karnataka Bank: Revised rates on September 3, offering interest rates from 3.50 per cent to 7.50 per cent for general citizens, with senior citizens receiving up to 8 per cent for specific tenures.