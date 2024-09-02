Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

Essential financial services will be functional through digital channels such as online platforms, ATMs, mobile banking apps, and bank websites

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you are visiting a bank, a list of holidays will for sure save you from a lot of hassle. These holidays differ across states, but all banks universally close on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for September, 2024. Check the list before visiting bank: 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bank holidays in September 2024 
 
September 4 (Wednesday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva; Banks are shut in Assam.
 

More From This Section

Google pay, Gpay

How to make payments with Google Pay's UPI Circle: A complete guide

Godrej Properties

At Rs 515 cr, Godrej Properties highest bidder for 2 luxury Gurugram plots

Cars

New VIP number fees in Maharashtra decoded: Is it worth the extra cost?

sajidf,s

Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs 6 cr: Other bollywood realty deals

Premiummutual funds, investors

Passive funds are growing: How you can benefit by investing in them

September 7 (Saturday): It is Ganesh Chaturthi. Banks will be shut in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. 
 
September 14 (Saturday): It is Karma Puja/First Onam. Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will be closed. 
 
September 16 (Monday): It is Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Barawafat). Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Manipur, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
 
September 17 (Tuesday): Indra Jatra is observed in Sikkim & Chhattisgarh. Banks will remain closed in these two states.
 
September 18 (Wednesday): Due to Pang-Lhabsol, banks will be shut in Sikkim.
 
September 20 (Friday): Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.
 
September 21 (Saturday): Banks are shut in Kerala due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.
 
September 23 (Monday): It is the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh. Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed. 
 
September 28 (Saturday): Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday. 
 
Customers planning to visit banks on these days must plan their journey accordingly.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country, i.e., Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read

Buoyed up by their strong performance, some of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) have expressed willingness to go for initial public offerings (IPOs) during their discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

Regional Rural Banks evince interest in going public at meet with FM

Ashwini Kumar Tewari has taken charge as the Managing Director of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), in Mumbai on Thursday.

Market correction may drive deposit growth for banks: SBI MD Tewari

MUFG

MUFG Bank expects over 25% growth in India biz; to focus on large cos

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

Pension

Bank staff unions to raise old pension restoration issue with IBA

Topics : Banks Holidays finance Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon