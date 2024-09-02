New VIP number fees in Maharashtra decoded: Is it worth the extra cost?

The Maharashtra government has increased the fees for "choice numbers," commonly known as VIP numbers, for new vehicles, which will translate into revised Rs 6 lakh charge for the most sought-after '0001' number for four-wheelers in high-demand areas like Mumbai, Pune, and other cities.

Interestingly, the new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, which incidentally is the cost of new cars in the mid-segment.

As per the transport department's notification dated August 30, the cost for the coveted number '0001' will rise to Rs 5 lakh for four-wheelers, up from the current Rs 3 lakh. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to Rs 1 lakh, doubling from the existing Rs 50,000.

In high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Nashik, the VIP fee for '0001' will be Rs 6 lakh, up from Rs 4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.

Key Changes:

Breakdown of Fees:

Four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles:

Regular VIP numbers: Rs 5 lakh (up from Rs 3 lakh)

Out-of-series VIP numbers: Rs 18 lakh (up from Rs 12 lakh)

Three-time basic fee: Rs 15 lakh

Two- and three-wheelers:

Regular VIP numbers: Rs 1 lakh (up from Rs 50,000)

Out-of-series VIP numbers: Rs 3 lakh

Three-time basic fee: Rs 3 lakh

The new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, comparable to the price of several mid-segment cars. Previously, the fee was Rs 12 lakh, a sum paid by entities like Reliance Industries for such numbers after opting for it "out of series" in the last few years.

Other Notable Changes:

Additional VIP Numbers: The government has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series. Numbers like '0009,' '0099,' '0999,' '9999,' and '0786' now have a higher fee of Rs 2.5 lakh (from Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles) and Rs 50,000 (from Rs 20,000) for two- and three-wheelers.

Revised Fees for Other Numbers: Fees for 16 additional sought-after numbers have been increased to Rs 1 lakh for four-wheelers and Rs 25,000 for two-wheelers.

Extended Reservation Period: Vehicle owners now have six months to produce the vehicle with the reserved number, up from the previous 30 days.

No Reservation for Government Vehicles: Government vehicles will no longer be eligible for reserved VIP numbers. However, exemptions from fees may be granted through special orders.

For 49 additional numbers, the fee has been raised to Rs 70,000 from current Rs 50,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 15,000 for two and three-wheelers.

For another set of 189 registration numbers, like 0011, 0022, 0088, 0200, 0202, 4242, 5656 and 7374, the revised fees are Rs 25,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 6,000 for two-wheelers and more than two-wheel vehicles.

In a move to benefit vehicle owners, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months, as per the state government notification.

The fee increase is expected to generate additional revenue for the state transport department, which reported earnings of Rs 139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases in the 2017-18 financial year.



With inputs from PTI