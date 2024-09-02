Sajid Khan sells Juhu apartment for Rs 6 cr: Other bollywood realty deals

Adding to the flurry of real estate deals among Bollywood celebrities, director Sajid Khan recently sold his apartment for Rs. 6.1 crore, according to the transaction reviewed by Square Yards. Khan’s property was located in the Beach House Co-operative Housing Society, in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

According to proptech platform Square Yards, the apartment boasts a spacious built-up area of 2,176 sq. ft. (202 sq. m.) and comes with a dedicated car parking space of 220 sq. ft. (~20 sq. m.). The transaction which was registered in June this year, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in August 2024 rented an apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The 1,912 square ft property is located in Siddhi Vinayak Building in Juhu. The lease and license agreement was registered on August 28 with a stamp duty of Rs 42,500, the documents showed.

Juhu is a vibrant and affluent locality on Mumbai’s western coast, celebrated for its upscale lifestyle and prime real estate. The locality is renowned for its scenic beachfront and lively atmosphere, with numerous luxury high-rises offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Juhu's appeal is further enhanced by its proximity to a range of high-end amenities, making it a highly desirable address for celebrities, professionals, and businesspeople alike.

In July, celebrated poet, scriptwriter, and lyricist, Javed Akhtar bought a luxurious apartment in Juhu. The ready-to-move-in apartment, spanning approximately 111.43 square meters, was purchased for a staggering Rs 7.76 crore, as per documents accessed by Square Yards. The transaction also involved a stamp duty of Rs 46.02 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP and Bollywood actor, bought an office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs 1.56 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.The property spread across 407 sq ft is located on the 19th floor of a building named Arch One and was purchased at a per sq ft rate of Rs 38,391 sq ft on carpet.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee recently sold their property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for Rs 9 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

Aamir Khan has bought an apartment in a upscale residential building at Pali Hills in Bandra West, Mumbai for nearly Rs 10 crore earlier this year.The transfer deed, which was finalised on June 25th, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Sajid Khan began his career in the entertainment industry as the host of the TV show Main Bhi Detective in 1995. He made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), an anthology film featuring six short stories, where he helmed one segment. Khan is best known for his successful work on the Housefull film series, Heyy Babyy (2007), and Humshakals (2014). He was also a judge on the Indian reality television show Nach Baliye. He is the brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan and was most recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, where he secured 10th place.