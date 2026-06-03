Beginner's guide to mutual funds: Choosing schemes, SIPs and key terms

Mutual funds are a simple way by which you can invest towards your long-term goals without having to pick individual stocks or bonds yourself. You pool your money with other investors, and a professional fund manager invests it in a diversified portfolio. You can choose from funds that invest mainly in equity (stocks), debt (bonds), or a mix of both. Some funds also offer exposure to commodities such as gold and silver.

Mutual funds can be bought and sold fairly easily, and they also offer a disciplined way to invest through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), where you put in a fixed amount regularly. Mutual funds in India are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). can be bought and sold fairly easily, and they also offer a disciplined way to invest through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), where you put in a fixed amount regularly. Mutual funds in India are regulated by the(Sebi).

Why consider mutual funds?

You can start small: Many funds allow investments from as little as ₹100, so you do not need a large lump sum to begin.

Options for different risk levels: From relatively conservative debt funds to higher-risk equity funds, you can choose what suits your comfort level. Hybrid funds combine asset classes within a single fund. From relatively conservative debt funds to higher-risk, you can choose what suits your comfort level. Hybrid funds combine asset classes within a single fund.

Liquidity: When you redeem, equity-oriented funds typically credit proceeds on a trade date plus 3 days (T+3) basis, while debt-oriented funds typically pay out on a trade date plus 1 day (T+1) basis.

What to check before investing

Think of this as a quick checklist before you pick any scheme:

Start with your goal: Whether it is education, retirement or buying a home, your goal and timeline should drive your choice.

Know your risk capacity: Consider your age, income stability, existing savings, and how long you can stay invested.

Match the fund to the goal: Short-term goals generally need lower risk; long-term goals can take more equity exposure.

Look beyond recent returns: Check a fund’s long-term track record — both returns and risk measures — across different market cycles. If you are unsure, consider professional advice.

Understand costs: Look at the expense ratio and any other charges, since costs affect returns over time.

Check ease of transactions: Make sure you are comfortable with how you will buy, track and redeem the fund.

Read scheme documents: Mutual funds are subject to market risks. You should always read the scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

Types of mutual funds (by where they invest)

Equity funds: Invest predominantly in stocks

Debt funds: Invest predominantly in bonds and debentures

Hybrid funds: Invest in a mix of equity and debt (and sometimes other assets)

Index funds: Track a market index rather than trying to beat it

Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS): Equity-oriented funds with tax features (as applicable)

How beginners can start

If you are new to mutual funds, these steps usually make the learning curve smoother:

Start with SIPs instead of lump sums: SIPs help you invest steadily through market ups and downs.

Link the SIP amount to your goal: Your target amount and timeline can guide how much you invest each month.

Direct plan vs regular plan: A direct plan may be cheaper if you are investing on your own. A regular plan may suit you if you want distributor support.

Begin with diversified funds: A balanced advantage fund or a multi-asset fund from a large fund house can help cushion volatility for many beginners.

Do not chase recent “top performers”: Prefer funds with long track records (15-20 years) that have seen multiple market cycles.

Be careful with sector/thematic funds: These can be more volatile and are usually better suited to experienced investors.

How many funds should you start with?

Start with 2-3 funds. This makes it easier to track performance and understand how different categories perform. Holding too many funds can lead to overlap and dilute outcomes.

Learn the basics

Understanding basic concepts is important. If you find this difficult, consider professional advice. Also ensure your funds fit into your overall asset allocation (how much you hold across equity, debt, gold, cash, etc), since asset allocation is a major driver of outcomes.

FAQs

How many funds are enough for most investors?

Many investors can start with 2-3 funds and expand only if needed.

Should you choose a direct plan or a regular plan?

Direct plans can be more cost-effective if you can manage investments yourself. Regular plans may suit investors who want professional help from a distributor.

When does SIP or lump sum make more sense?

SIPs work well for regular monthly investing. Lump sums can be useful for larger investments or for rebalancing your asset allocation.

What is net asset value (NAV)?

Net asset value (NAV) is the price at which you buy or sell mutual fund units. It is calculated daily.

What is an expense ratio?

Expense ratio is the cost charged by the fund for managing your investment. Funds disclose this on their websites and scheme documents.

Where can investors find information on mutual funds?

Along with fund websites, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) website has basic information on mutual funds.