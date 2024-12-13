Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Health insurance benefits: Taxpayers' guide to getting income tax rebates

Health insurance benefits: Taxpayers' guide to getting income tax rebates

Individuals can claim a tax rebate for health insurance premiums under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

The final report on the matter will be sent to the direct tax board by end of the month after scrutiny of all the documents it had collected during the survey

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Health insurance offers financial protection against unexpected medical expenses and hospital bills during critical times when support is needed most. It is one of the most effective ways to manage financial challenges arising from health emergencies.
 
However, a significant portion of the population lacks health insurance, often depending on personal savings or borrowing money to cover medical costs. To promote the adoption of health insurance, the government has introduced tax benefits for those who purchase medical insurance policies. Let us understand how you can claim a tax rebate for health insurance premiums.
 
“Individuals can claim a tax rebate for health insurance premiums under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. This deduction covers premiums paid for policies benefiting yourself, your spouse, children, or parents. The maximum deduction is Rs 25,000 per year, which increases to Rs 50,000 if the insured is a senior citizen. For those paying premiums for both themselves and senior citizen parents, the combined limit can go up to Rs 75,000 annually. However, this deduction is only available for payments made through non-cash modes like online transfers or cheques,” said Pankaj Nawani, CEO at CarePal Secure.
 
 
Have a look at look table to understand the maximum tax deductions on health insurance premiums:
 
Personal Finance

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Office space in Pune's Koregaon Park leased for Rs 1.2 crore monthly rent

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj at unveiling of V15 motorcycle

Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Reducing home loan: Switch to lower-cost loan if credit profile improves

PremiumHousing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Pace of price growth for housing properties expected to moderate next year

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

What are the best pension plans that can help you post-retirement?

 
Who is eligible for deduction under Section 80D?
 
Individuals
 
Hindu undivided family (HUFs)
 
No other entity can claim this deduction. For example, a company or a firm cannot claim a deduction under this section.
 
Key considerations for claiming tax rebates
 
Taxpayers must maintain proper documentation to claim these benefits:
 
Original health insurance premium payment receipts.
 
Policy documents.
 
Age proof for senior citizen claims.
 
Medical examination bills (if applicable).
 
Financial experts recommend points to keep in mind: 
 
Choose comprehensive health insurance plans.
 
Regularly reviewing and updating coverage.
 
Understanding the fine print of tax deduction clauses.
 
Consulting with tax professionals for personalised advice.

Also Read

taxes, tax, taxing, audit

Amnesty scheme for customs, easier taxes on India Inc's Budget wishlist

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

CG Power Q2 FY25 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 220 crore

Malaysia flag

Malaysia announces tax breaks, incentives for Forest City development

windfall taxes

Windfall tax cut on crude may not impact companies and govt: Analysts

DLF, real estate

Australia's Lendlease reports $1 bn loss amid strategy shift, delays

Topics : Tax benefits Health Insurance finance Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon