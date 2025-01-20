Business Standard

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex flat in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex flat in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr

Square Yards' analysis, based on a review of IGR registration documents, reveals that the duplex apartment was purchased by Bachchan for Rs 31 crore in April 2021 and was currently sold for Rs 83 cr.

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan after being conferred with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award during the awards ceremony, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo; PTI)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in January 2025.
 
Oshiwara in western Mumbai, is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex. Well-connected by roads and the Mumbai Metro, it offers a seamless blend of urban convenience and modern living. The property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara, spread across 1.55 acres, offering 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.
 
 
As per the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the premium duplex apartment spans a built-up area of 529.94 sq. m (5,704 sq. ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq. ft (481.75 sq. m). It also features a spacious terrace measuring 445.93 sq. m (4,800 sq. ft) and includes six mechanized car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.98 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
 
Square Yards' analysis, based on a review of IGR registration documents, reveals that the duplex apartment was purchased by Bachchan for Rs 31 crore in April 2021 and was currently sold for Rs 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable 168% increase in value. 
 
Additionally, the same apartment was given on rent to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh, according to IGR lease documents reviewed by Square Yards.

In June 2024, Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan purchased three more commercial properties spanning a carpet area of 8,429 square feet for nearly Rs 60 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West, property registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed.
 
Big B had acquired four units spread over 8,396 square feet in the same building in 2023 for nearly Rs 29 crore. A stamp duty of Rs 1.72 crore was paid on the purchase registered on September 1, 2023. The transaction was registered on June 20, 2024, the documents showed.
 
The property deal includes three office units in Signature Building on Veera Desai Road of Andheri West, Mumbai. It also includes three car parks.
 
Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, is celebrated for his towering presence and unmatched acting skills. With a career spanning over five decades, he has delivered unforgettable performances in films like Sholay, Deewar, and Piku. Known as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood," he has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple Filmfare trophies. His global recognition includes the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan honours
 

Topics : Amitabh Bachchan finance Personal Finance

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

