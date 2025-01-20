Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 09:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Flats priced above Rs 5 cr see 80% growth, 15,532 such homes sold in 2024

Flats priced above Rs 5 cr see 80% growth, 15,532 such homes sold in 2024

Around 302,000 housing units got launched during 2024, the highest ever annual residential supply across top 7 cities.

real estate insolvency

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time ever, apartments priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for more than 50% of annual residential sales, signaling a significant change in the preferences of India's homebuyers, said the 2024 report by real estate consultancy firm JLL.
 
According to Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India at JLL, there has been an exceptional growth of 86% in the premium segment (Rs  3-5 crore) and 80% in the luxury segment (Rs  5 crore and above) when compared to 2023. This surge is driven by a combination of factors, including the rise in high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), increased disposable incomes, and an evolving buyer preference for larger, tech-enabled, and future-ready homes.
 
 
Breaking Down the Numbers 
above5crofigures
Rs 3-5 crore segment: Sales grew 86%, contributing to 9% of the total sales in 2024, compared to just 5% in 2023.

Also Read

Luxury home, Luxury homes

Rs 4 crore+ luxury home sales rise 53% as upper-middle class drives demand

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Ashiana Housing sales bookings jump over 2.5 times to Rs 454 crore in Q3

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

India's housing market in de-growth phase, pins hopes on upcoming Budget

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Average apartment sale price in India reached Rs 1.64 crore this year: JLL

loans, emi, joint-loan, borrowers, home loans, housing, residential, property, repayment, debt, restructuring, moratorium, shares, brokers, agents, stocks, insurance, agreements, contracts

DDA schemes offer 40,000 flats in Delhi as part of affordable housing

 
Above Rs 5 crore segment: The luxury market saw an 80% growth, with 5% of total sales in 2024, compared to 3% in 2023.
 
Around 302,000 housing units got launched during 2024, the highest ever annual residential supply across top 7 cities. 
 
On a yearly basis, 2024 launches have risen marginally by around 3% Y-o-Y. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad led annual launches with 60% share.  The tech cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, largely driven by continued expansion in their commercial office sector together contributed around 60% share in 2024 launches.
 
 Driven by this all-time high sales in 2024, average annual sales during the post pandemic years (2022-2024) has surpassed the average annual sales during the last decade, (2010-2019*), by around 63%. 
 
A total of 72,930 units were sold during Q4 2024, a marginal dip of around 3% when compared to the same period last year. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune accounted for around 64% share in quarterly sales. Demand for high value (Rs 3 crore and above) homes witnessed sustained growth accounting for 14% share in quarterly sales volume. 
 
“Residential supply during 2024 kept pace with sales, surpassing the 300,000-unit mark. A steady rise in the residential supply during the post pandemic years shows around 47% growth in average annual launches when compared to the average launches during 2010-2019*. Driven by rising demand for high-end housing, developers have been focusing on launch of premium and luxury segment projects, as evident from a 101% and 68% Y-o-Y surge in their launches respectively,” said Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director (Chennai & Coimbatore), Head - Residential Services, India, JLL.
 
Delhi NCR recorded highest Y-o-Y growth in annual launches; Bengaluru saw historical high launch. 
ncrbengluruannualsales
 
 
Q4 2024 continued to witness residential price growth in the top seven cities (Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata) of India, with Y-o-Y price increase ranging from around 5% to 20%. Delhi NCR recorded the highest price increase of around 20% followed by Bengaluru with a significant hike of approximately 14%. Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata too witnessed around 10% Y-o-Y growth in residential capital values. Amid soaring housing demand and quality launches, capital values have been on the rise and are expected to move northwards going forward, noted the report. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumLoan, debt, loan recovery

Dealing with recovery agents: Know your rights, study RBI guidelines

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Hybrid funds: Low risk, high returns; experts explain who should invest

Striking gold in the hybrid fund mine

Choosing right hybrid fund: Risk appetite, horizon should guide your choice

Home Loan, Loan

Budget 2025: Will home loan relief become a reality? Experts weigh in

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

GST officers must provide written grounds of arrest under new guideline

Topics : home sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon