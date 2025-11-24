Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buy life insurance riders that align with your financial goals, risks

Buy life insurance riders that align with your financial goals, risks

Understand exclusions, waiting periods, survival period requirements, and claim triggers before purchase

Himali Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

More Indian families are opting for insurance riders that offer protection against disability, critical illness (CI) and income loss, according to Policybazaar. South India leads this shift, with 45–47 per cent of customers purchasing at least one rider, twice the adoption seen in the northern markets.
 
Riders are optional add-ons that expand the scope of a life insurance policy. “They offer extra protection against risks such as accidents or illnesses,” says Maneesh Mishra, chief product and marketing officer, Bandhan Life.
 
Expand coverage at low cost
 
Riders are cost-effective. “Rider premiums are significantly lower than those of standalone policies for
