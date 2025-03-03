Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada to launch home care worker pilot soon: Know eligibility criteria

Canada to launch home care worker pilot soon: Know eligibility criteria

The new system removes the requirement for a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) and lowers eligibility criteria

Canada Indian

More than 1.9 million people work in Canada’s health care sector. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada will introduce two Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots (HCWP) on March 31, 2025, offering permanent residence for home care workers, including Indian nationals already in the country. The new system removes the requirement for a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) and lowers eligibility criteria, including language proficiency, education, and work experience requirements, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said on Friday.
 
Who can apply?  
 
< Initially, only workers already in Canada can apply.  
< A separate stream for applicants outside Canada will open at a later date.  
 
IRCC has advised potential applicants to take a language test and obtain an Education Credential Assessment (ECA) to prepare for the application process.  
 

One-step permanent residence process  
 
The new pilots will allow home care workers to apply for permanent residence immediately, without needing prior Canadian work experience. This is a shift from previous requirements, where workers had to gain experience in Canada before applying.  
 
Lower eligibility requirements  
 
Language: Applicants will need only a level 4 in the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) or Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC).  
Education: A high school diploma or equivalent is sufficient.  
Work experience: No prior Canadian experience is required. Applicants must have either six months of recent, relevant work experience or have completed at least six months of related training.  
 
Work flexibility and job offers  
 
Home care workers must have a full-time job offer in Canada, excluding Quebec. They will be able to work in various settings, including:  
 
Private households  
Home health care service providers  
Personal care services in residential settings  
Direct care agencies  
Organisations hiring full-time workers for short-term or occasional home care  
 
Recruitment or placement agencies will not be included in the programme.  
 
Canada’s home care needs  
 
The new pilots aim to support the growing demand for home care in Canada while recognising the role of workers providing these essential services. The government has not yet announced when applications will open for international applicants but has confirmed that a second stream will be introduced later.
 
“The only reason this program is opening is because care workers fought for it for decades,” Jhoey Dulaca, a former care worker and organizer with Migrant Workers Alliance for Change in a blog post. “But after so many years of waiting, workers can’t afford another failed program. There must be no cap on applications so that every care worker in Canada can apply and the program details must be immediately released. Anything less will push thousands into crisis.”

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

