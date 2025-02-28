MF schemes merger: Stay invested if new fund fits your goal, risk appetite

Tata Mutual Fund has announced the merger of Tata Quant Fund into Tata Flexi Cap Fund . The merger will come into effect on March 21, 2025.

"The Quant Fund has small assets under management (AUM) of ₹67.51 crore. Moreover, this niche strategy has underperformed relative to the broader flexicap category. Tata Mutual Fund probably aims to consolidate resources and reduce its cost of operation,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Why are funds merged?

A variety of reasons can lead to fund houses merging schemes. One is to