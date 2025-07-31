Car loan rates start at 7.6%: Here's where interest, EMI & fees stand now

Banks are revising their car loan interest rates and fees, offering attractive options to borrowers ahead of the festive season. Annual interest rates on new cars range from 7.60 per cent to 14.25 per cent, depending on the lender and borrower profile, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
Here’s a look at how major banks stack up in terms of interest rates, EMIs, and processing fees for a loan of Rs 5 lakh over five years.
Lowest interest rates on offer
Public-sector banks have lower rates.
-UCO Bank leads the pack with rates from 7.60 per cent to 10.25 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,043 and Rs 10,685.
-Canara Bank (7.70 per cent onwards), Bank of Maharashtra, and Indian Bank also offer competitive starting rates under 8 per cent.
-Punjab and Sind Bank, despite a wide range (7.75 per cent to 14.25 per cent), is offering a 50 per cent processing fee waiver under its PSB Apna Vahan Sugam scheme.
-Private banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank start from 9.10 per cent-9.20 per cent, with higher EMIs of around Rs 10,400 and above.
Processing fee waivers and offers
Many banks are sweetening deals with processing fee discounts:
-Canara Bank is offering a 100 per cent waiver on fees under its Retail Loan Festival (valid till 30 September 2025).
-Punjab and Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra offer concessions for existing customers.
-SBI charges a flat fee between Rs 750 and Rs 1,500, among the lowest in the sector.
On the higher side, ICICI Bank charges up to 2 per cent, while Federal Bank has fixed fees between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,500.
Compare EMIs and total cost carefully
While a low interest rate is important, total cost also depends on processing fees and your relationship with the bank. Here’s a quick EMI snapshot for a Rs 5 lakh loan over five years:
-Rs 10,043/month (lowest) – UCO Bank
-Rs 10,550/month – Punjab National Bank, Union Bank
-Rs 11,699/month (highest) – Punjab and Sind Bank (at 14.25 per cent)
Below is a detailed table of offerings, fees and estimated EMI of a 5-year loan of Rs 5 lakh by different banks.
Borrowers should compare not just interest rates, but also fees, EMIs, and festival offers before choosing a car loan. A seemingly small difference in rate or fee can lead to thousands saved or spent over the tenure.
As always, reading the fine print and checking for prepayment charges, eligibility conditions, and special schemes (like customer loyalty discounts) can make a big difference to your overall borrowing cost.