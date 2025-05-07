Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Latest car loan rates in India this May, starting from 8.45% per annum

Latest car loan rates in India this May, starting from 8.45% per annum

Top banks are offering car loans this May starting at 8.45 per cent p.a., with EMIs from ~1,581/lakh. Compare rates, fees, and terms to find the best deal for your budget.

Planning to take pre-owned car loan? 7 points that you should keep in mind

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Latest car loan rates in India this May, starting from 8.45% per annum
 
Buying a car continues to be a significant milestone for many Indian households, often supported by financing from banks and financial institutions. Choosing the right car loan can make a notable difference in long-term repayment costs, making it essential for consumers to compare available options carefully. Rates start as low as 8.45 per cent per annum, with several banks providing up to 100 per cent financing on the on-road price of vehicles
 
Top Car Loan Offers
 
Based on recent data from BankBazaar.com, here are some of the most attractive car loan offerings: 
 
 
Canara Bank: Offers interest rates starting at 8.45 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,581 per lakh over seven years.

Also Read

Canara Bank Securities ltd

Canara Bank cuts lending rates, making loans cheaper for customers

car loan

Car loans become cheaper: Here is what's various lenders are offering

Cars, auto industry

Buying a new car? Check the best loan rates from public and private banks

car loan

RBI cuts repo rate to 6%: How much cheaper your car loan may now get

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB cuts loan rates: Check new interest rate for home, car, & personal loan

 
Union Bank of India: Provides rates from 8.45 per cent per annum, with EMIs around Rs 1,581 per lakh.
 
Indian Overseas Bank: Interest rates begin at 8.60 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,589 per lakh.
 
State Bank of India (SBI): Offers rates starting from 9.10 per cent per annum, with EMIs around Rs 1,614 per lakh.
 
ICICI Bank: Provides interest rates starting at 9.10 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,614 per lakh.
 
HDFC Bank: Offers rates starting from 9.40 per cent per annum, with EMIs around Rs 1,629 per lakh.
 
Axis Bank: Provides interest rates starting at 9.40 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,629 per lakh.
 
Note: EMI calculations are based on a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh over a tenure of seven years.
   
Below is the detailed list provided by BankBazaar.com
   
Name of the Bank Interest Rate (p.a.) EMI for Rs.1 lakh for 7 years
State Bank of India 9.10% p.a. onwards Rs.1,614 onwards
Indian Overseas Bank 8.60% p.a. onwards Rs.1,589 onwards
Jammu Kashmir Bank RLLR + 0.75% p.a. onwards (floating)  RLLR + 0.25% p.a. onwards (fixed) Contact the bank
Canara Bank 8.45% p.a. onwards Rs.1,581 onwards
HDFC Bank 9.40% p.a. onwards (Rack Interest) Rs.1,629 onwards
ICICI Bank 9.10% p.a. onwards Rs.1,614 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 9.35% p.a. onwards Rs.1,627 onwards
South Indian Bank 8.75% p.a. onwards Rs.1,596 onwards
IDBI Bank 8.80% p.a. onwards (floating)  9.20% p.a. onwards (fixed) Rs.1,599 onwards  Rs.1,619 onwards
Yes Bank Contact the bank Contact the bank
Karnataka Bank 8.88% p.a. onwards Rs.1,611 onwards
Federal Bank of India 9.00% p.a. onwards Rs.1,609 onwards
Punjab National Bank Floating: 8.50% p.a. onwards  Fixed: 9.50% p.a. onwards Rs.1,584 onwards  Rs.1,634 onwards
Union Bank of India 8.45% p.a. onwards Rs.1,581 onwards
Axis Bank 9.40% p.a. onwards Rs.1,629 onwards
Bank of Baroda Fixed: 8.80% p.a. onwards  Floating: 9.15% p.a. onwards Rs.1,611 onwards  Rs.1,617 onwards
Bank of India 8.75% p.a. onwards Rs.1,596 onwards
 
  Factors Influencing Interest Rates
 
Several factors can affect the interest rate offered to a borrower:
 
Credit Score: A higher credit score often results in better interest rates.
 
Loan Tenure: Shorter tenures may attract lower interest rates.
 
Type of Employment: Salaried individuals might receive different rates compared to self-employed applicants.
 
Relationship with the Bank: Existing customers might benefit from preferential rates. 
 
Additional Charges to Consider
 
While evaluating car loan options, it’s essential to account for additional fees:
 
Processing Fees: Typically range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 12,000, depending on the bank and loan amount.
 
Prepayment Charges: Some banks levy fees for early repayment, which can be a percentage of the outstanding amount.
 
Documentation Charges: Fixed charges, such as Rs 650 per case in some banks.
 
Stamp Duty: Varies based on state laws and the loan amount.

More From This Section

Income tax return

ITR filing for AY 2025-26?Expert explains what's new and which form to pick

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

ATM fees to minimum balance: Federal Bank announces new service charges

real estate, luxury homes

India's housing market is not crashing, but definately cooling. Here is why

REITs, real estate, tax free, investors, investments

Rich using farmhouses to save crores in taxes, legally: CA explains how

Bollywood vulnerable where politics is concerned: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn gives office space on rent in Mumbai, to earn Rs 3.3 cr in 5 yrs

Topics : car loan loan rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon