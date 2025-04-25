Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canara Bank cuts lending rates, making loans cheaper for customers

Canara Bank cuts lending rates, making loans cheaper for customers

Canara Bank has reduced its Repo Linked Lending Rate by 25 basis points; home loans start at 7.90% and vehicle loans 8.20%

Canara Bank Securities ltd

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara Bank has announced a reduction in its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 25 basis points. The new term is effective from April 12 and follows the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to reduce the repo rate from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent.
 
What is RLLR
 
RLLR is the interest rate at which banks offer loans; it's directly linked to the repo rate set by the central bank. According to RBI notice in October 2019, banks must link their retail loans to external benchmark lending rates (E-BLR). As a result, most banks now use the repo rate as the main benchmark.
 

Also Read

Mehul Choksi

CBI seeks NBW against Mehul Choksi in Canara Bank cheating case

gavel law cases

NCLAT allows banks to proceed against ex-IL&FS directors not on new board

Premiumbond markets, bonds, bond market

REC, Canara Bank raise Rs 10K cr via bonds; Ireda plans perpetual issue

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

REC, RBL, PNB: Bank, NBFC stocks rally as RBI to inject Rs 1.9trn liquidity

Canara bank

Canara Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 12.25% to Rs 4,104 cr, NII down 3%

 
What does it mean
 
Canara Bank customers will now enjoy lower interest rates on loans, making it cheaper to borrow money for housing, vehicles, and other needs. The bank has revised its minimum interest rates for loans, with home loans now starting at 7.90 per cent per annum and vehicle loans from 8.20 per cent per annum.
 
The cut in RLLR will bring down monthly installments for existing borrowers and make loans more affordable for new customers. This step is expected to ease financial pressure on households and promote credit growth in the economy.
 
The state-owned bank said its decision aims to quickly pass on the benefits of the RBI’s monetary policy decision to customers. With this change, Canara Bank aims to support individuals and families in achieving their goals, whether it's buying a home or a car.
 
Market trend
 
Banks are changing their RLLR after the RBI policy cut, with Indian Bank being the latest to do so.
 
Indian Bank has also reduced its home loan interest rates from 8.15 per cent to 7.90 per cent and vehicle loan rates from 8.50 per cent to 8.25 per cent. This will help lower monthly payments, making loans more affordable. The bank is also offering discounts on processing fees and no charges for paperwork, making their loan offers even more attractive.
 

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC eases claims process for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

NPS, Pension

No OCI? PFRDA says close your NPS Account after renouncing citizenship

senior citizens, elderly

Explained: Can you break your SCSS deposit early, and what would it cost?

Sebi

Settle a Sebi case? You can't claim it as a business expense anymore

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, wife lease office space in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11 lakh

Topics : Canara Bank home loan rate car loan BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon