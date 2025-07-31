Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI portal helps lakhs to find unclaimed deposits: Check what's your status

RBI portal helps lakhs to find unclaimed deposits: Check what's your status

UDGAM centralises information from participating banks, helping people to search for dormant accounts and funds in one place

RBI

RBI

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 850,000 Indians have used an online portal of the central bank to withdraw money from bank deposits that were dormant for years, according to recent data presented before the Lok Sabha. The portal called UDGAM, short for Unclaimed Deposits Gateway to Access inforMation, had 859,683 registered users as of July 1.
 
The deposits, some of which were dormant for more than 10 years, include balances from savings, current and matured term accounts. Once an account is dormant for a decade, the bank transfers the money in it to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). With UDGAM, RBI is making it easier for rightful owners to trace and reclaim this forgotten money.
 
 

What is the UDGAM portal?

Launched in 2023, UDGAM centralises information on unclaimed deposits across participating banks. Instead of contacting banks individually, users can now search for dormant accounts and funds in one place.
 
The platform has been designed to streamline the tracing process for individuals, nominees, and legal heirs of the account holders. The initiative is part of RBI’s wider push to reduce unclaimed money in the banking system and return it to its rightful owners.

How to search for your unclaimed deposits

1. Login to https://udgam.rbi.org.in with your registered credentials.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to hold overnight VRRR auction to absorb ₹50,000 crore liquidity

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases norms, caps investments by banks, NBFCs in AIF schemes at 20%

inflation

Inflation likely to be below RBI's target in FY26: FinMin review

Sunil Mehta, Chairman, IndusInd Bank

Leadership transition is well on track, says IndusInd Bank Chairman Mehta

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

FinMin sees room for more rate cuts as inflation remains below RBI's target

 
2. Select the “Individual” tab for personal deposit search.
 
3.Enter the name of the account holder, the bank’s name, and at least one of the following:
 
  • PAN 
  • Voter ID 
  • Driving licence 
  • Passport number 
  • Date of birth
 
4. Click on ‘Search’ to view results.
 
The portal will display a grid with the name of the account holder, the bank, and a reference number. Clicking the bank’s name will redirect you to its specific claim process page.
 

What next?

If a matching record is found, users can initiate the claim process with the bank. Documents needed for that generally include identity proof and relationship verification (in case of heirs or nominees).
 
With UDGAM streamlining access, tracing forgotten deposits has become easier than ever, a small check that could lead to big surprises.

More From This Section

health insurance plans

TCS layoffs: How to keep your health insurance without losing benefits

money, salary, income

Hit by falling FD rates? Consider these funds with 3-year horizonpremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Man, 75, gets I-T notice for a 10-year-old return: here's what law says

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Have money abroad? IT dept's new guide spells out what & how to report

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

Govt scheme helps Indians save money on medicines: You can benefit, too

Topics : RBI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon