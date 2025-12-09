Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Cash at home and the 84% tax buzz: What the new rules actually mean

Cash at home and the 84% tax buzz: What the new rules actually mean

Expert clarifies when steep penalties apply and how routine cash won't trigger tax trouble

cash, rupee

cash, rupee

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The buzz of a steep “84 per cent penalty” on cash lying at home has triggered anxiety among some taxpayers. Experts, however, have clarified that there was no blanket levy on keeping cash. It applies only when the money is treated as unexplained income under specific provisions of the Income Tax Act.
 

When does the 84 per cent penalty actually apply? 

According to Shefali Mundra, tax expert at ClearTax, the 84 per cent levy is linked to Sections 68, 69, 69A and 69B, which deal with unexplained cash credits, money, investments, or assets.
 
This income is taxed under Section 115BBE at:
 
 
-60 per cent basic tax
 
-25 per cent surcharge

Also Read

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Loco pilots push for FDTL-like rest rules as IndiGo crisis continues

Beijing, China

China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada to fast-track PR for 5,000 doctors under new Express Entry route

Government readies 'improved' IPR policy before PM Modi's US visit

Centre recommends mandatory AI licence, royalties for copyrighted works

social trends, viral trends, trends

From Labubu madness to Nano Banana: Internet trends that defined 2025

 
-4 per cent cess 
 
This results in an effective rate of about 78 per cent, with no deductions or loss set-off allowed.
 
If such unexplained income is not disclosed in the return and is later detected during assessment, survey, or search, an additional 10 per cent penalty under Section 271AAC is imposed.
 
“This is how the overall levy reaches roughly 84 per cent of the unexplained amount,” says Mundra.
 
Any cash for which the taxpayer cannot establish identity, PAN, capacity of the person giving the money, and genuineness of the transaction may be categorised as unexplained.
 

Do cash withdrawals trigger tax scrutiny?

Large cash withdrawals are permitted, but they are closely tracked. Under the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) rules, banks must report:
 
Cash withdrawals or deposits above Rs 10 lakh a year in savings accounts
 
Cash transactions above Rs 50 lakh a year in current accounts
 
Further, TDS under Section 194N applies on high withdrawals. For those who have filed returns in any of the last three years, 2 per cent TDS applies on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore. For non-filers, 2 per cent applies above Rs 20 lakh and 5 per cent above Rs 1 crore. These data points alert the tax department to behavioural red flags, especially when withdrawals do not match declared income.
 
High-risk cash transactions attracting 100 per cent penalty
 
Some cash dealings invite even sharper consequences.
 
Section 269ST prohibits receiving Rs 2 lakh or more in cash from one person in a day, in a single transaction or for one event. The penalty under Section 271DA equals the entire amount received.
 
“This provision is particularly relevant in property deals where a portion of the consideration is taken in cash,” notes Mundra.
 
Similarly, cash loans or deposits above Rs 20,000 violate Sections 269SS and 269T and attract penalties equal to the amount involved. These provisions mean that substantial cash receipts, property components paid in cash and cash-based loans between individuals carry the highest compliance risk.
 
How to stay safe: practical steps
 
Mundra advises taxpayers to maintain a clear paper trail for all cash dealings.
   
Key safeguards include:
 
-Retaining bank withdrawal slips, pay-in slips and agreements for major transactions
 
-Ensuring that cash-in-hand matches book entries and bank withdrawals
 
-Avoiding high-value cash transactions for property, loans or large receipts
 
-Routinely checking AIS and Form 26AS to ensure that SFT entries and ITR disclosures align
 
A well-documented audit trail remains the most effective defence against reclassification of cash as unexplained income and the associated punitive tax consequences. 

More From This Section

salary, pay, purse

8th Pay Commission rollout: Minister clarifies status, plan for funds

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

New ITR forms under 2025 Income Tax Act to be notified before FY28: Govt

home interiors

₹3.9 lakh/home: Tier-2 spend hits 74% of metro levels in home interiors mkt

Home Loan Eligibility

Home loan relief after RBI move: HDFC Bank, PNB, BoB and others cut rates

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth

India's investing awakening: SIPs, Gen Z and the ₹300-lakh-crore MF dream

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon