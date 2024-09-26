Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Cost, flights, visa: How to watch Coldplay live in Mumbai, Seoul, Abu Dhabi

Cost, flights, visa: How to watch Coldplay live in Mumbai, Seoul, Abu Dhabi

British band Coldplay is making their long-awaited return to India after nine years, and excitement hit fever pitch, with tickets selling out within minutes

British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookM

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Tried to grab Coldplay tickets for Mumbai but missed out? Don’t give up yet! There are still affordable ways to catch the band live. Coldplay will be performing in other cities like Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, and Seoul, and you could still make it to one of these international shows. Once you factor in visa costs, flights, and ticket prices, it might even work out cheaper than paying for overpriced resold tickets in Mumbai.

The British band will make their long-awaited return to India after nine years, performing at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025. Media reports suggest some desperate fans have paid as much as Rs 3 lakh for resold tickets on unauthorised platforms.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Here’s a breakdown of the costs involved and how you can plan your Coldplay concert experience abroad:

Watch Coldplay perform live abroad

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour includes stops in cities like Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

“These cities offer not just the concert experience but a chance to explore culturally rich destinations,” says Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

More From This Section

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

PM Kisan 18th instalment to be released on Oct 5: Check details

Credit Card, Shopping

Benefits to safety: What you should do with credit cards you no longer use

Online Fraud

Star Health data for sale on Telegram: How will it impact policyholders?

life insurance

Gen Z & Millennials drive 85% of insurance sales, reveal report

greece

Greece Golden Visa: Investors now need Rs 8 cr for property in major cities


Nahta suggests Abu Dhabi as a quick and affordable option, with visa processing taking just one day at a cost of Rs 7,000. He adds, “Fans wanting a more extended journey can look at Melbourne or Sydney, where visa processing times are around 25 days, costing Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000.”

Ticket prices and booking options

If you're keen to see Coldplay overseas, here’s what you need to know about ticket prices and booking options:

Abu Dhabi:
Dates: January 11, 12, and 14, 2025
Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium
Ticket prices: AED 195 to AED 1,495 (about Rs 4,442 to Rs 34,059)
Booking: Live Nation (www.livenation.me) from September 27, 2024.

Melbourne:
Dates: October 30, 31, November 2, 3, 2024
Venue: Marvel Stadium
Ticket prices: AUD 120 to AUD 400 (about Rs 6,892 to Rs 22,973)
Booking: Ticketmaster Australia (https://www.ticketmaster.com.au).

Sydney:
Dates: November 6, 7, 9, 10, 2024
Venue: Accor Stadium
Ticket prices: AUD 120 to AUD 400 (about Rs 6,892 to Rs 22,973)
Booking: Ticketmaster Australia (https://www.ticketmaster.com.au).

Auckland:
Dates: November 13, 15, 16, 2024
Venue: Eden Park
Ticket prices: NZD 100 to NZD 350 (about Rs 5,254 to Rs 18,391)
Booking: Ticketmaster New Zealand (https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz).

Hong Kong:
Dates: April 9, 11, 12, 2025
Venue: Kai Tak Stadium
Ticket prices: HKD 580 to HKD 1,800 (about Rs 6,236 to Rs 19,354)
Booking: Live Nation Hong Kong (https://www.livenation.hk) from October 10, 2024.

Seoul:
Dates: April 16, 18, 19, 22, 2025
Venue: Goyang Stadium
Ticket prices: KRW 90,000 to KRW 330,000 (about Rs 5,668 to Rs 20,785)
Booking: Ticketmaster Korea (https://www.ticketmaster.co.kr) from September 27, 2024.

With pre-sale registrations available, it’s wise to sign up early, as demand remains high.

Here’s a breakdown of visa costs and flights for these destinations, according to Atlys and MakeMyTrip:

Abu Dhabi:
Visa cost: Rs 7,000
Flight from Delhi: Rs 12,000-20,000

Melbourne:
Visa cost: Rs 14,000
Flight from Delhi: Rs 23,000-25,000

Sydney:
Visa cost: Rs 16,000
Flight from Delhi: Rs 25,000-32,000

Auckland:
Visa cost: Rs 16,000
Flight from Delhi: Rs 50,000-53,000

Hong Kong:
Visa cost: Free
Flight from Delhi: Rs 16,000-22,000

Seoul:
Visa cost: Rs 5,700
Flight from Delhi: Rs 23,000-27,000

Coldplay concerts have spurred travel trends. Nahta says, “We saw an 86% surge in visa applications to Singapore when Coldplay performed there, showing how far fans are willing to travel.”

Try your luck with Infinity Tickets

If international travel is not in your budget, Coldplay’s 'Infinity Tickets' might be a last-minute lifeline. Priced at just Rs 2,000, these tickets are released in limited quantities and offer two seats for fans at a fraction of the standard cost. The catch? You won’t know your seating until a week before the concert.

Infinity Tickets for Mumbai will be available on November 22, 2024, at 12pm. To boost your chances of securing one:

Use the BookMyShow app or website.
Save payment details to avoid delays.
Expect a virtual queue, so don’t refresh the page.
Complete your purchase within four minutes once your turn arrives.

Seats for Infinity Ticket holders are allocated randomly, with a chance to land in prime spots. Coldplay’s official site says, “Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue—from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house.”

What to expect from the concert

The band—frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion—last performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. This time, fans can look forward to hearing new tracks from Moon Music, along with hits like Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, and Viva La Vida.

Also Read

PremiumAerial art, aerial gymnast

Mixing art and athleticism, aerial acrobatics reaches for the sky

Denmark

Denmark sets new salary floor for foreigners at Rs 61.8 lakh annually

direct taxes, taxes, advance tax

Vivaad Se Vishwas 2024: Assess strength of your case before settling

IGP Dubai

Working for foreign client or firm? You can now do that living in Dubai too

Banks, RBI

AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 6.30% on FCNR (B) deposits for NRIs

Topics : Personal Finance coldplay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon