Cost, flights, visa: How to watch Coldplay live in Mumbai, Seoul, Abu Dhabi

Tried to grab Coldplay tickets for Mumbai but missed out? Don’t give up yet! There are still affordable ways to catch the band live. Coldplay will be performing in other cities like Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, and Seoul, and you could still make it to one of these international shows. Once you factor in visa costs, flights, and ticket prices, it might even work out cheaper than paying for overpriced resold tickets in Mumbai.

The British band will make their long-awaited return to India after nine years, performing at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025. Media reports suggest some desperate fans have paid as much as Rs 3 lakh for resold tickets on unauthorised platforms. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here’s a breakdown of the costs involved and how you can plan your Coldplay concert experience abroad:

Watch Coldplay perform live abroad

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour includes stops in cities like Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

“These cities offer not just the concert experience but a chance to explore culturally rich destinations,” says Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

Nahta suggests Abu Dhabi as a quick and affordable option, with visa processing taking just one day at a cost of Rs 7,000. He adds, “Fans wanting a more extended journey can look at Melbourne or Sydney, where visa processing times are around 25 days, costing Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000.”

Ticket prices and booking options

If you're keen to see Coldplay overseas, here’s what you need to know about ticket prices and booking options:

Abu Dhabi:

Dates: January 11, 12, and 14, 2025

Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium

Ticket prices: AED 195 to AED 1,495 (about Rs 4,442 to Rs 34,059)

Booking: Live Nation (www.livenation.me) from September 27, 2024.

Melbourne:

Dates: October 30, 31, November 2, 3, 2024

Venue: Marvel Stadium

Ticket prices: AUD 120 to AUD 400 (about Rs 6,892 to Rs 22,973)

Booking: Ticketmaster Australia (https://www.ticketmaster.com.au).

Sydney:

Dates: November 6, 7, 9, 10, 2024

Venue: Accor Stadium

Ticket prices: AUD 120 to AUD 400 (about Rs 6,892 to Rs 22,973)

Booking: Ticketmaster Australia (https://www.ticketmaster.com.au).

Auckland:

Dates: November 13, 15, 16, 2024

Venue: Eden Park

Ticket prices: NZD 100 to NZD 350 (about Rs 5,254 to Rs 18,391)

Booking: Ticketmaster New Zealand (https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz).

Hong Kong:

Dates: April 9, 11, 12, 2025

Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

Ticket prices: HKD 580 to HKD 1,800 (about Rs 6,236 to Rs 19,354)

Booking: Live Nation Hong Kong (https://www.livenation.hk) from October 10, 2024.

Seoul:

Dates: April 16, 18, 19, 22, 2025

Venue: Goyang Stadium

Ticket prices: KRW 90,000 to KRW 330,000 (about Rs 5,668 to Rs 20,785)

Booking: Ticketmaster Korea (https://www.ticketmaster.co.kr) from September 27, 2024.

With pre-sale registrations available, it’s wise to sign up early, as demand remains high.

Here’s a breakdown of visa costs and flights for these destinations, according to Atlys and MakeMyTrip:

Abu Dhabi:

Visa cost: Rs 7,000

Flight from Delhi: Rs 12,000-20,000

Melbourne:

Visa cost: Rs 14,000

Flight from Delhi: Rs 23,000-25,000

Sydney:

Visa cost: Rs 16,000

Flight from Delhi: Rs 25,000-32,000

Auckland:

Visa cost: Rs 16,000

Flight from Delhi: Rs 50,000-53,000

Hong Kong:

Visa cost: Free

Flight from Delhi: Rs 16,000-22,000

Seoul:

Visa cost: Rs 5,700

Flight from Delhi: Rs 23,000-27,000

Coldplay concerts have spurred travel trends. Nahta says, “We saw an 86% surge in visa applications to Singapore when Coldplay performed there, showing how far fans are willing to travel.”

Try your luck with Infinity Tickets

If international travel is not in your budget, Coldplay’s 'Infinity Tickets' might be a last-minute lifeline. Priced at just Rs 2,000, these tickets are released in limited quantities and offer two seats for fans at a fraction of the standard cost. The catch? You won’t know your seating until a week before the concert.

Infinity Tickets for Mumbai will be available on November 22, 2024, at 12pm. To boost your chances of securing one:

Use the BookMyShow app or website.

Save payment details to avoid delays.

Expect a virtual queue, so don’t refresh the page.

Complete your purchase within four minutes once your turn arrives.

Seats for Infinity Ticket holders are allocated randomly, with a chance to land in prime spots. Coldplay’s official site says, “Infinity Tickets are randomly allocated anywhere in the venue—from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house.”

What to expect from the concert

The band—frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion—last performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016. This time, fans can look forward to hearing new tracks from Moon Music, along with hits like Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, and Viva La Vida.