Delhi's Ladli scheme: 40,000 girls to get payouts on Oct 1

Delhi's Ladli scheme: 40,000 girls to get payouts on Oct 1

Programme supports education and empowerment of eligible beneficiaries

Girl education

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will on October 1 give honorarium payments to 40,000 beneficiaries of its Ladli scheme for girls, making the transfers as part of celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17.
 

Event to mark direct transfers

 
According to PTI, the disbursal will take place at an event at Talkatora Stadium. The transfers will be credited “in a single click,” officials told the news agency.
 
Earlier this year, the Women and Child Development Department began a district-wise exercise to trace beneficiaries who had not renewed their registration or claimed benefits. Officials noted that many children either changed districts for schooling without re-registering or discontinued education, which complicated the process.
 
 

Renewal drive across districts

 
To address this, district officers were directed to prepare annual beneficiary lists and flag cases where renewals were pending. The lists were then circulated among schools to help identify eligible students. If students were not found in the same district, the information was shared with other districts to track them in coordination with schools.
 

How the Ladli scheme works

 
The Ladli scheme aims to promote education and empowerment of girl children born in Delhi. Financial support is provided in the form of term deposits made with SBI Life Insurance Company Limited.

Key benefits include:
 
  • Institutional birth: Rs 11,000 assistance
  • Home birth: Rs 10,000 assistance
  • Education milestones: Rs 5,000 each at entry into Classes 1, 6, 9 and 10
 
The maturity amount, including interest, can be claimed once the beneficiary completes Class 10 or turns 18. The funds may be used for higher education, vocational training, or to start a small enterprise.
 

Eligibility terms

 
  • Family must be a Delhi resident for at least three years 
  • Annual household income not exceeding Rs 1 lakh 
  • Benefits restricted to two daughters per family 
  • Girl must be enrolled in a Delhi government-recognised school
 
(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

