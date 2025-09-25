Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Qatar becomes eighth country to accept UPI: How step will help Indians

Qatar becomes eighth country to accept UPI: How step will help Indians

With Qatar Duty Free onboard, UPI expands abroad, offering Indians cashless payments on overseas trips.

UPI

UPI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian travelers can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps to make purchases in Qatar, which this week became the eighth country to allow the popular digital transactions system.
 
Qatar Duty Free was the first merchant to accept QR code-based UPI transactions, marking another step in the global expansion of India’s real-time payments system.
 

Seamless spending for Indian tourists

 
A partnership between NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), Qatar National Bank (QNB), and Japanese payment gateway NETSTARS enabled UPI acceptance at select point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Qatar.
 
More tourist spots, retail stores and hospitality venues in Qatar are expected to accept UPI payments. Indians are the second-largest group of international travellers to Qatar. UPI in Qatar means:
 
 
  • Indian travelers don’t have to carry large amounts of cash
 
  • Foreign exchange hassles will be reduced
 
  • Real-time, secure payments through familiar UPI apps like PhonePe, Google Pay or BHIM
 
The partnership for UPI reflects efforts to build “a truly interoperable global payment network” that makes cross-border transactions simpler, said Ritesh Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer of NIPL.

Also Read

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

New UPI transaction rules from Nov 3: Here's what changes for users, banks

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI's new high-value transaction limits kick in today: Here's what changes

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI to allow insurance, capital markets transactions of up to Rs 10 lakh

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

UPI-UPU integration launched in Dubai to speed up cross-border remittances

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI's top checkout by volume in July: The grocery aisle dominatespremium

 

Boost for Qatari retail and tourism

 
UPI is expected to increase transaction volumes at merchant outlets, particularly in retail and tourism. By enabling Indian visitors to pay digitally, businesses can attract more customers and reduce reliance on cash.
 
UPI will “boost cashless transactions, strengthen interoperability in payments, and help local merchants thrive”, said Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, group chief business officer of Qatar National Bank.
 

UPI’s growing global footprint

 
Qatar is the eighth country to enable UPI for Indians travelling abroad. The system is already live in:
 
  • Bhutan
 
  • France
 
  • Mauritius
 
  • Nepal
 
  • Singapore
 
  • Sri Lanka
 
  • United Arab Emirates
 
Each market has rolled out UPI selectively, often starting with tourism and retail hubs. While usage abroad is still limited to specific locations, the expansion demonstrates UPI’s growing role as a cross-border payment solution.
 

What Indian travellers need to know

 
App settings: Ensure your UPI app supports international payments and enable the feature before departure.
 
Transaction limits: Some apps or merchants may apply caps on transaction value.
 
Availability: UPI acceptance is limited to select outlets, so carry an international card or some local currency as backup.
 
With Qatar now added to the list, UPI is steadily positioning itself as a familiar companion for Indians abroad, making foreign trips easier, safer and more cashless.
 

More From This Section

Pension Scheme, Pension

Central govt employees opting for UPS to get NPS tax perks: Details

funds

Fund review: DSP Midcap Fund

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates: PSU banks' rates cheaper, private lenders start at 7.70%

car loan

Festival season car loans: Banks trim rates, some drop processing fees

Logistics firms

NCR to Bengaluru: India's 3rd party logistics mkt sparks investor frenzy

Topics : UPI 2.0 Qatar BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon