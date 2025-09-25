Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

Digital payments jump to ₹11 trillion on first day of new GST rates

Digital payments surged to ₹11 trillion on the first day of new GST rates, with RTGS, UPI, NEFT, IMPS, debit and credit card transactions all seeing sharp increases

Every time a payment is made, the bank will send a notification. But it’s also up to the merchant really if it wants to notify you every month about upcoming payments.

Among all the payments, RTGS commanded the largest share of around ₹8.2 trillion, a surge of over 4,000 per cent. It was followed by NEFT and UPI transactions of around ₹1.6 trillion and ₹82,477 crore, respectively.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates took effect on September 22, digital payments surged to around ₹11 trillion, nearly 10 times the previous day, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
According to the RBI’s 'Settlement Data of Payment Systems', payments on September 21 stood at ₹1.1 trillion.
 
Digital payments here include the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), national electronic fund transfer (NEFT), real-time gross settlement (RTGS), and immediate payment service (IMPS), debit cards, and credit cards.
 
Among all the payments, RTGS commanded the largest share of around ₹8.2 trillion, a surge of over 4,000 per cent. It was followed by NEFT and UPI transactions of around ₹1.6 trillion and ₹82,477 crore, respectively. 
 

Also Read

TVS, TVS group, tvs motors

GST cuts, premiumisation and scooter launches boost TVS Motor outlookpremium

ART GALLERY

GST rate cut from 12% to 5% poised to brighten India's art landscapepremium

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

GSTAT rollout from Oct to ease GST litigation and unlock business capital

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

No major rise in insurance sales despite zero GST, say distributorspremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GSTAT launch: One forum for state, Centre GST appeals, says FM Sitharaman

 
The e-commerce platforms also enjoyed a 23 to 25 per cent surge in sales in the first two days of the GST implementation, according to Redseer.  "On Day 0+Day1 (22, 23 September), online retail GMV grew 23 per cent to 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This is 4x to 5x growth compared to the first two days growth of festive sales 2024," the report said.
 
Among these e-commerce transactions, credit card payments witnessed nearly a sixfold surge to ₹10,411 crore, while debit card payments soared around four times to ₹814 crore.

Steps to spur spending

 
The spike in transactions can be attributed to the revised GST rates under which most goods have been placed under the reduced slabs of 5 and 18 per cent.
 
Earlier this year, the Centre also eased the income tax burden under the new regime, exempting households with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh from paying any tax.
 
In an open letter to the public this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the combined impact of the income tax cuts and the next-generation GST reforms could save citizens nearly ₹2.5 trillion. He urged people to participate in a ‘GST Savings Festival’ during the festive season by purchasing and selling locally made products, noting that this would support family incomes and create job opportunities for young people.
 

More From This Section

TAx

CBDT extends due date for FY25 tax audit report filing to October 31

income tax itr taxation

Hidden data abroad? Corporate law now lets tax officers access it fully

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI renews Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code for FX markets

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Outward remittances under LRS fell 11% to $2.45 billion in July: RBI

loan

'New to credit' loan share dips to 16% in Q1 as lenders turn cautious

Topics : GST Revamp festival spending Digital Payments GST2.0 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon