Dubai's 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians: What it means, how it works

Dubai has rolled out a five-year multiple-entry visa to enhance the ease of travel between India and the Gulf region. Travellers under this visa category can visit the UAE multiple times over five years, with a maximum stay of 180 days per year.

This allows for a total of 900 days in the UAE within five years, though not consecutively. Additionally, the visa is issued within just 48 hours, adding to its convenience.

" As per the commitment, the visa is to be issued within two working days upon receipt and acceptance of the application. This would allow the visa holder to stay in the country for 90 days, which is further extendable once for 90 days, with total period of stay in a year not exceeding 180 days," said Vineet Kumar, Associate, SKV Law Offices.

This crucial step follows the boom in visitors from India witnessed by Dubai between January to December 2023, which surpassed the figures recorded in 2022, and showcased around 25 per cent growth. In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which made the country the number one source market, the latest data from DET said on Thursday. In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors, it added.

“Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties,” the DET said. Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity, DET added.

Point to note: Dubai is the top international destination for Indian tourists, according to ACKO Travel Index 2023, and the multiple-entry visa expands travel opportunities for Indians to Dubai.

Shashank Agarwal, Advocate, Delhi High Court, explains that apart from other procedural formalities, the other two conditions for the visa seem to be that:

Traveller must show proof that it has US$4000 or equivalent over the past six months from the visa application; The traveller cannot stay for more than 90 days; extendable upto 180 days.

" The man rule under this visa is that you have to visit Dubai at least once every six months, if you fail to do that, your visa will be cancelled," said a travel agent on condition of anonymity.



In so far as the conditions to which this grant may be subjected to, the specific may vary, however ordinarily, would include:

Compliance with Immigration Laws: Holders of the visa are expected to abide by Dubai's immigration laws and regulations throughout their stay. Study Requirements: The visa may be contingent upon the individual's enrollment in an accredited educational institution in Dubai. Students may need to provide proof of enrollment or maintain a certain level of academic progress to retain the visa. Health Insurance: Visa holders may be required to maintain adequate health insurance coverage for the duration of their stay in Dubai. No Employment Without Permission: Unless explicitly permitted, visa holders are usually prohibited from engaging in any form of employment or business activities in Dubai. .Residency Obligations: Visa holders may need to fulfill certain residency obligations, such as periodic reporting to immigration authorities or obtaining residence permits if staying beyond a certain duration. .Exit and Re-entry Requirements: While the visa allows for multiple entries, there may be restrictions on the maximum duration of each stay and requirements for exiting and re-entering the country.

"For the Indian students, this is an advantageous development as it promises an enhanced travel convenience, reduction in administrative hassles, increased flexibility along with an enriched academic experience," said Kumar.

"This move will also benefit the ex-patriates, particularly, the Indian nationals who have been visiting the country for business avenue," said Agarwal.

Earlier this month, Dubai's Emirates Airline inked a pact with VFS Global to roll out a pre-approved visa-on-arrival service for select Indian passport holders who fly with the airline.

This exclusive service caters specifically to Indian passport holders who possess a valid six-month visa for the US, a US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. A 14-day single entry visa will be issued to travellers which would help them skip queues upon arriving in Dubai.

To meet the eligibility requirements, Indian citizens must meet the following eligibility criteria and make sure they meet the requirements:

A passport with six-month validity at the time of submission. A passport-size photograph Medical insurance that is valid for the UAE. A bank statement of the last six months with a minimum balance of $4,000 You must also provide a local UAE address, local landline number, and mobile number. A copy of your round trip flight ticket and proof of residence. You can also submit an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE. Or provide confirmation of hotel booking or a lease agreement.

Applicants can apply through several channels, including digital platforms like the GDFRA website or AMER service centres.



The application form requires you to fill the required information, submit necessary documents, and pay the service fess.



The visa would be of immense benefit to firms deputing their staff to the UAE for meetings, conferenences, events, people travelling to the UAE to visit family members regularly and other frequent travelers to Dubai.