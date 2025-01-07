Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI's new 15-day credit reporting rule: What it means for your credit score

RBI's new 15-day credit reporting rule: What it means for your credit score

Earlier, updates were only done on credit score every month, which would delay the effect of loan repayment as it happens.

rbi

rbi

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that all lenders must update credit bureau records every 15 days, effective January 1, 2025. This regulation aims to provide a more accurate and timely representation of borrowers' financial activities, ultimately transforming how credit scores are calculated and published.
 
Historically, credit bureaus received updates from lenders only once a month. This lag often resulted in delays in reflecting borrowers' repayment behavior, which could adversely affect their credit scores. For instance, if a borrower made timely payments or paid off a loan, the previous monthly update cycle meant that this positive financial behavior would not be captured promptly. As a result, consumers often faced difficulties in obtaining new loans or favorable interest rates, impacting their overall financial health.
 
 
The RBI's directive, first announced in August 2024, allows lenders and credit bureaus a transition period to upgrade their systems and processes. With these new bi-monthly updates, financial institutions will be able to report borrowers' activities much more frequently, which should help in providing a clearer picture of an individual's creditworthiness
 
Impact on Borrowers and Lenders
 
Quicker Updating of Credit Scores: Under the previous monthly reporting system, missed payments or defaults could take up to 40 days to appear on a borrower's credit report. This gap often left lenders relying on outdated information, which could lead to poor judgments regarding a borrower’s creditworthiness. The new 15-day reporting cycle means that timely payments or defaults will be reflected in the credit score much more rapidly, enabling lenders to make decisions based on current financial behavior.

Also Read

RBI

RBI releases master direction on reporting of customers credit information

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

RBI

RBI removes biz restrictions on Kolkata-based Arohan Financial Services

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI clears National, Cosmos Co-operative Bank merger, effective January 6

mutual funds

RBI keeps interest rate on floating rate savings bonds unchanged at 8.05%

 
Enhanced Assessment of Credit Risk: With access to more current credit information, lenders will be in a better position to assess credit risk. They can detect potential dangers sooner and reward borrowers with good repayment habits more swiftly. This shift not only encourages responsible borrowing but also enables lenders to make more informed personal loan decisions.
 
Benefits of the New Regulation
 
Timely Updates: The shift to a 15-day update cycle means that consumers' credit histories will be more current. For borrowers who manage their payments diligently, this could lead to a quicker improvement in their credit scores.
 
Enhanced Credit Access: More accurate credit scoring can facilitate quicker access to loans for consumers with good repayment habits, making it easier for them to secure credit when needed.
 
Consumer Empowerment: Borrowers will have a better understanding of their financial health, as changes in their credit scores will be reflected more swiftly. This transparency allows consumers to make informed financial decisions.
 
Risk Management for Lenders: Frequent updates can help lenders manage risk more effectively by providing a clearer view of a borrower’s financial behavior, potentially reducing default rates.

More From This Section

health insurance

Ministry issues guidelines to ensure fair treatment to CGHS beneficiaries

India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of H1B visas

America can't do without H-1B visa workers: This report explains why

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

H-1B visa row: Why Trump, Musk, and MAGA clash over India's favourite visa

Fixed Deposit, FD

IDBI Bank updates FD rates, extends Utsav FD special offers till March

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund NFO focuses on the quality factor theme

Topics : RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon