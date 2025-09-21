Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO directs zonal, regional offices to allow part payments on PF claims

EPFO directs zonal, regional offices to allow part payments on PF claims

EPFO has instructed offices not to reject PF settlement claims but to process part payments, with balances to be paid once full contributions are received

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Part payments allow members to make partial withdrawals of their PF balance for specific purposes.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has directed its regional and zonal offices to process part payments for final provident fund (PF) settlement claims instead of rejecting them. The move is expected to benefit thousands of members.
 
In a letter issued by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) on Friday, the EPFO noted that several claims had been rejected citing reasons such as non-remittance of contributions by employers for certain periods or non-transfer of previous PF accounts. This, it said, was causing financial distress to claimants.
 
Provisions under accounting manual 
The letter highlighted that para 10.11 of the Manual of Accounting Procedure (MAP) Part-IIA allows processing of such claims for part payments.
 
 
“All offices are hereby advised not to reject such claims but to ensure processing for part payments as per the above provisions, to avoid any financial distress to the members/claimants,” the directive said.

Part payments allow members to make partial withdrawals of their PF balance for specific purposes such as marriage, education, home purchase or loan repayment, using Form 31. These withdrawals, however, are subject to conditions, including a minimum service period, and limits based on purpose and service length.
 
Balances to be cleared later 
The CPFC further instructed that once full contributions or transfer amounts are received, offices must pay the balance expeditiously.
 
“Needless to say, on receipt of the full contributions or the transfer-in amounts, further action should be taken to pay the balance to the members expeditiously,” the letter added.
 
The accounting manual specifies five grounds for part payments: defaulting establishments, non-receipt of Form 3A, past accumulations not realised in full, pending transfer of PF accumulations from a previous employer, and cases where a portion of the amount remains unclaimed.
 
“All part payment cases should be entered in the register of part payments, reviewed every month, and acted upon as soon as funds become available, without insisting on a fresh claim,” the manual states.
 
Part of broader reforms 
The advisory follows recent reforms by the retirement fund body, including single-login access to services and PF account details on the members’ portal, and rationalisation of approval hierarchies to fast-track claim settlements.
 

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

