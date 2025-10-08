EPFO launches slogan contest, offers Rs 21,000 prize: How to participate

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is running a contest inviting citizens to contribute a slogan in Hindi that reflects its mission of social security, trust and financial empowerment. The winner will get Rs 21,000.
What is the contest about?
The contest, organised in collaboration with MyGov, seeks to engage citizens in shaping EPFO’s public identity and increase awareness about its role as one of the world’s largest social security organisations.
The tagline should capture EPFO’s vision of:
- Ensuring social security for all members
- Empowering the workforce
- Strengthening financial well-being
Rewards for winners
The contest offers attractive prizes:
- First prize: Rs 21,000 and a certificate of appreciation
- Second prize: Rs 11,000
- Third Prize: Rs 5,100
All winners will also receive an invitation to EPFO’s foundation day at its head office, with travel and lodging provided as per government norms for certain officers.
How to participate
Participation is open to all Indian citizens. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Create a tagline in Hindi reflecting EPFO’s vision.
2. Submit your entry only via the MyGov platform at www.mygov.in.
Ensure your entry adheres to the contest guidelines, only one submission per participant is allowed, and AI-generated content is prohibited.
Important Dates and Rules
The contest began on October 1 and will close on October 10 at 5.45 pm. Late or incomplete submissions will not be considered. Participants must agree to the terms and conditions, including granting EPFO rights to use and modify the entries.