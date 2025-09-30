Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Misusing your PF? EPFO says it can recover money with interest

Misusing your PF? EPFO says it can recover money with interest

EPFO warns members against false PF claims, saying withdrawals for wrong reasons can invite recovery, penalties and a ban on future advances

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has cautioned its members who tap into the retirement savings for needs other than listed by it, like medical emergency, marriage or higher education. EPFO has warned that it may proceed to recover such money with interest. 
The caution comes as part of the EPFO’s ongoing efforts to ensure members use PF savings strictly for intended purposes.

 

Why EPFO is cracking down

PF fund is a critical part of retirement planning for salaried workers in India. Under the EPF Scheme, withdrawals are allowed only in defined situations, such as:
 
  • Retirement or superannuation 
  • Medical emergencies 
  • Marriage 
  • Higher education (yourself or child’s) 
  • Purchase or construction of a house
Many members believe they can withdraw PF by lying, but the rules are clear: every claim must be supported by proper documents and used for the stated purpose.
 

Penalties for misuse

Section 68B (11) of the EPF Scheme specifies strict consequences for false claims:

  • Recovery of the withdrawn amount with interest 
  • No new advances for three years 
  • Suspension of further withdrawals until the misused amount is repaid in full
 
“Your PF is your lifelong safety shield,” EPFO said in a recent statement on its official X account, emphasising the importance of compliance.

 

How to claim PF correctly?

EPFO has streamlined the withdrawal process through its UAN portal. Members must ensure they:
 
  • Have an active UAN linked to their registered mobile number 
  • Complete Aadhaar-linked eKYC verification 
  • Maintain updated bank details with IFSC code 
  • Link PAN if the service period is under five years
  Key forms for withdrawal include:
 
Form 19 – Final settlement
 
Form 10-C – Pension withdrawal benefit
 
Form 31 – Partial withdrawal

New withdrawal limits

From June 2025, EPFO increased the auto-settlement limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This change allows smaller claims to be settled online without visiting EPFO offices, but strict compliance rules still apply.
 

Bottom line

 
PF withdrawals are a critical right, but also a responsibility. Subscribers must ensure withdrawals meet EPFO’s rules to avoid recovery actions and penalties, safeguarding their retirement corpus.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

