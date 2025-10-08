Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fly for less: Air India Express offers 50% off for defence personnel

Fly for less: Air India Express offers 50% off for defence personnel

In honour of Air Force Day, Air India Express has announced special deals offering up to 50% off flight fares for serving and retired Defence and paramilitary personnel, as well as their dependents.

The offer is valid for bookings made on 8 October 2025, for travel until 3 May 2026

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a heartfelt tribute to India’s armed forces, Air India Express has announced special Air Force Day offers with up to 50% discounts on domestic flight fares for serving and retired Defence and paramilitary personnel, as well as their dependents.
 
The offer is valid for bookings made on October 8, 2025, and travel until May 3, 2026, across the airline’s domestic network of 43 destinations. Tickets can be booked via the airline’s official website, airindiaexpress.com, or through the Air India Express mobile app (iOS and Android).
 
“This offer is a gesture of gratitude to India’s brave Defence community — a way to help them reconnect with loved ones and create cherished travel memories,” the airline said in a statement.
 
 
The discount applies to several key Air Force Stations and Defence hubs served by the airline — including Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Guwahati, Hindon, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kannur, Pune, Port Blair, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
 
Air India Express also covers major Army Commands in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Pune, and all Navy Commands in Mumbai, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, and Port Blair.

As a mark of respect, the airline also extends complimentary priority boarding to Defence personnel throughout the year — not just during this special sale period.
 
Expanding Reach and Access
 
The offer comes as Air India Express continues to expand its footprint. The airline recently grew its network to 60 destinations, adding Jodhpur and Udaipur, and is preparing to begin operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
 
It was also the first major airline to launch flights from the Hindon Airport civil enclave, operating over 60 weekly flights to nine destinations from Hindon and over 400 weekly flights from Delhi IGI Airport. From October 26, 2025, all domestic flights from Delhi will operate from Terminal 1 (T1), while international flights will continue from Terminal 3 (T3).
 
In addition to its Air Force Day sale, Air India Express offers special fares year-round for students, senior citizens, and Defence families, ensuring affordable travel access for various groups of flyers.
 
Through this Air Force Day initiative, the airline reinforces its message of gratitude, accessibility, and connection, bridging distances between India’s service members and their families.
 
“With every flight, we salute the courage and commitment of our armed forces,” the airline said.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

