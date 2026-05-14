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EPFO to soon auto-process final PF withdrawals, speeding up payouts

EPFO will soon automate the process for settling final provident fund withdrawal claims, fast-tracking the money transfer to the applicant's bank accounts

EPFO

At present, partial or advance withdrawal claims of up to Rs 5 lakh are settled through auto mode, and the deadline for the auto-settlement mode is three days from filing the claim.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

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If you have ever waited anxiously for your provident fund money after leaving a job, retirement body EPFO may soon bring a major relief. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is preparing to automate final PF withdrawal settlements, a move that could significantly reduce delays and speed up money transfers directly into employees’ bank accounts.
 
Speaking at the ASSOCHAM's National Seminar on New Labour Codes, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Ramesh Krishnamurthi, said, "We are also going to initiate, as far as feasible, auto-settlement for now...which was (available) only for advances. Now we are going in for auto-settlement of final withdrawals."
 
 
Currently, EPFO already allows auto-settlement for partial or advance withdrawal claims of up to ₹5 lakh, with claims typically processed within three days. Now, the organisation says it plans to extend this system to final PF withdrawals as well — potentially making the entire exit process faster and less paperwork-heavy for millions of salaried employees.
 
For workers changing jobs, the changes could also mean fewer forms and less confusion around transferring PF accounts. EPFO said it is increasingly moving toward automatic account migration whenever an employee switches employers, reducing the need for manual transfer requests.
 
Many employees currently face long processing timelines, technical errors, employer verification delays and documentation mismatches while trying to access their own retirement savings.The proposed automation aims to address some of these pain points by reducing human intervention and simplifying backend verification processes.

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EPFO currently has more than seven crore members, making even small process improvements highly significant at a national level. Faster settlements could particularly benefit younger workers in industries such as technology, startups and private sector services, where job-switching has become increasingly common.
 
Over the last few years, the organisation has introduced online claim filing, simplified KYC updates, Aadhaar-linked services and auto-settlement for certain withdrawal categories in an effort to reduce physical paperwork and improve user experience.
 
EPFO is going in for auto-settlement and auto-transfer of provident fund accounts in case a member shifts employers.
 
"You don't have to file a form anymore. We try to auto-migrate your accounts to your latest member account," he stated.
 
Talking about fully operationalising four labour codes by publishing rules under those, he stated that there has been a huge attempt to simplify, codify, standardise definitions and other terms.
 
The four new labour codes have already been notified by the government on May 8.
 
Krishnamurthi said that the next set of notifications that pertain specifically to the EPFO would be published shortly.
 
Under the new legal framework, the three schemes - EPF Scheme 1952, Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976 and Employees Pension Scheme 1995 - will also be renotified.
 
"We have not gone in for major changes. We have tried to integrate all the learnings from the past. We have included all the recent central board of trustees approved decisions, which include simplification of the withdrawals and other such reforms, including a major overhaul of the provisions relating to the exempt trust. Those have been included in the new schemes," he added.
 
For employees, however, the most immediate concern remains practical: how quickly they can access their money when needed. Delays in PF settlements have long been one of the biggest frustrations for salaried workers, especially those facing sudden unemployment or urgent financial needs.
 
The timeline for the rollout has not yet been officially announced, but EPFO said the process is now actively being initiated “as far as feasible.”
 
With inputs from PTI

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

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