EPFO to introduce digital, risk-based compliance inspection system

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) is set to introduce a new risk-based inspection scheme that will replace the traditional system of discretionary inspections with a technology-driven compliance framework, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) Ramesh Krishnamurthy said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry event, Krishnamurthy said the proposed inspection scheme would rely on data analysis and risk profiling to identify establishments for scrutiny, instead of routine or subjective inspections by enforcement officials.

“The new inspection schemes are purely going to be risk-based and based on thorough analysis. They will assess what is the kind of risk that is there to the organisation in terms of non-compliance,” he said.

Krishnamurthy said under the new system, EPFO will assess the risk of non-compliance by establishments and quantify the likely impact of violations before selecting units for inspection. The new system will quantify the risks arising from non-compliance, and establishments will be selected for inspection based on the level of risk identified, he added.

“The primary focus will be on facilitation, with the first step being requesting compliance and guiding firms to comply. Only after repeated non-compliance or reluctance to comply will there be an inspection,” said Krishnamurthy, adding that the inspections will be primarily web-based and electronically driven.

Krishnamurthy also said the EPFO will soon renotify the EPF, EPS, and EDLI schemes in line with the labour codes, with reforms including simpler withdrawal rules, changes to the framework for exempted trusts, and greater automation of approval processes.

Echoing him, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani said the labour ministry is finalising a new inspection scheme under which inspections in the central sphere will largely be carried out by agencies including the office of the Chief Labour Commissioner, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).

While states will continue to have their own inspection mechanisms, the overarching principle of the new framework would be self-compliance, she said.

“There are some risk parameters that we have developed already based on previous non-compliances and linking of our datasets to other datasets, but as we move forward we will fine-tune the risk parameters and be able to then make sure our machinery focuses only on real defaulters,” she said. The move, she added, would remove unnecessary human interface associated with inspections that “can happen anywhere and anytime”, while making the process entirely digital.

The labour codes replace the earlier designation of “inspectors” with “Inspector-cum-Facilitators”, giving labour officials a dual role of checking violations as well as helping establishments comply with the law. The codes also allow for web-based inspections, electronic records, and computerised inspection systems, moving away from the older system of largely physical inspections that often depended on individual officials’ discretion. Inspections are proposed to be selected using risk-based criteria and data analysis, though trade unions have raised concerns that reduced physical inspections could weaken enforcement.

Additionally, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani urged Indian companies to shift from contractual employment to fixed-term employees amid concerns over delayed payments by contractors.