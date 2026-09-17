EPFO wage ceiling rises to Rs 25,000: Will your take-home salary decrease?

A rise in the EPFO wage ceiling could change how millions of salaried workers split their monthly pay between cash in hand and retirement savings. The government has approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 a month, bringing more workers into the formal social-security system. But for employees, the immediate question is will more money go into PF, and will that mean less salary in hand each month?

EPFO wage ceiling: What changes?

The Rs 15,000 monthly wage ceiling has been in place since September 2014. Under the new decision, employees earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 a month could come under mandatory EPFO coverage when the revised framework is implemented.

The government said the move will extend access to three key social-security benefits:

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF)

Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)

Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI)

The government expects the change to cover more than 5 million people. However, the Labour Ministry and EPFO still have to complete the statutory and administrative steps needed to implement the decision.

This means employees should not assume that the higher deduction will immediately appear in their next salary slip.

Will your EPF contribution rise from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000?

Under the existing statutory ceiling, 12 per cent of Rs 15,000 works out to Rs 1,800. If the same contribution rate is applied to the new Rs 25,000 ceiling, the contribution becomes Rs 3,000 a month.

That would mean an additional Rs 1,200 a month in the employee’s contribution.

For an employee currently contributing the statutory maximum of Rs 1,800, the broad calculation would be:

Existing employee contribution: Rs 1,800 a month

Contribution at Rs 25,000 ceiling: Rs 3,000 a month

Additional employee contribution: Rs 1,200 a month

Additional annual contribution: Rs 14,400

The employer contribution will increase by Rs 1,200 a month, assuming the same statutory rate and ceiling apply.

But there is a caveat: the Cabinet announcement has approved the higher coverage ceiling; the detailed rules governing implementation and employees already contributing on higher actual wages still need to be clarified.

Why could your take-home salary decline?

If the employee’s own PF contribution rises by Rs 1,200 a month, the immediate effect, in a simple salary structure, is a Rs 1,200 reduction in cash salary.

That money is not lost. It moves into the employee’s retirement savings.

For example, suppose an employee currently receives Rs 50,000 as monthly salary after the existing PF deduction. If the employee’s PF contribution increases by Rs 1,200, the cash component could fall to Rs 48,800, assuming all other salary components and deductions remain unchanged.

The employee, however, would have Rs 1,200 more going into the PF account each month.

Over a year, that is Rs 14,400 shifted from immediate cash income into retirement savings, before considering interest and the impact of the employer’s contribution.

What happens to your CTC?

This is where salary structures become important.

An employer’s PF contribution is generally part of the cost of employing a worker and is often included in the employee’s CTC. If the employer contribution rises by Rs 1,200 a month, the company could either absorb that additional cost or restructure the salary components, subject to the applicable employment terms and legal framework.

Section 124 of the Code on Social Security, 2020 says an employer cannot, merely because of liability to make a contribution under the Code or a scheme, reduce an employee’s wages or the total benefits under the terms of employment.

Therefore, the precise impact on an individual’s salary cannot be determined simply by subtracting Rs 2,400 from monthly take-home pay.

A higher employer contribution does not automatically mean that the employee’s take-home salary will fall by another Rs 1,200.

What employees should check

The impact will depend largely on how the employer implements the change. Employees should check:

Whether they were previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage because their wages exceeded Rs 15,000.

Whether their salary was already being calculated on actual wages or the statutory ceiling.

Whether the employer includes its PF contribution within CTC.

Whether the revised contribution changes the cash component of their salary.

How the new rules treat employees already contributing above the statutory ceiling.

The government has estimated that the revised ceiling will expand statutory social-security coverage, while EPFO currently has around 7.98 crore contributing members across about 7.68 lakh establishments.

A higher mandatory PF contribution can mean less cash in hand but more money building up in retirement savings. The exact effect on monthly salary, however, will depend on the final implementation rules and individual salary structure.