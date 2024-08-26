Explained: The credit card activation scam that uses fake links to dupe you

Linking your credit card to UPI not only simplifies your payments but also puts you in full control of your financial transactions, with real-time notifications for every transaction. Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly defrauding people by sending them fake links and posing as bank officials to obtain their credit card information.

How the Scam Worked: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Contact: The scammer contacted the victim, posing as a bank representative.

The scammer contacted the victim, posing as a bank representative. Phishing Link: The scammer sent a fake link to the victim, claiming it was for activating their new credit card.

The scammer sent a fake link to the victim, claiming it was for activating their new credit card. Information Theft: Once the victim entered their credit card details on the fraudulent link, the scammer obtained their sensitive information.

Once the victim entered their credit card details on the fraudulent link, the scammer obtained their sensitive information. Financial Loss: Using the stolen information, the scammer made unauthorized transactions, resulting in a financial loss of over Rs 99,000 for the victim. Police investigation:

FIR Registration: The victim filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation.

The victim filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation. Money Trail Analysis: The police traced the stolen funds to a bank account and recovered Rs 14,500 through an ATM.

The police traced the stolen funds to a bank account and recovered Rs 14,500 through an ATM. Arrest: The suspect was identified and arrested based on the investigation.

With the help of CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Deepak Kumar and a trap was laid to apprehend him. An official, posing as an employee of the Service Station, called Kumar and asked him to come in for a query. He was arrested on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan. Five mobile phones, 11 debit cards, four Aadhaar cards, two voter cards, along with Rs 60,000 cash, and a car were seized from him. The police also found that he was previously involved in two different cyber fraud cases in 2017 and 2021, the officer added.

Here is another alarming incident: A woman from Mumbai lost Rs 7 lakh in a credit card scam. She received a call from an unknown number claiming to be a bank employee. He offered her enticing deals on a new credit card, such as a free Android phone. The woman fell prey to this deal and shared personal details with him, like her Aadhaar card. After receiving the phone the same day as the call, the woman activated her new credit card. Hours later, she received two messages from the bank notifying her about a purchase of Rs 7 lakh made with her credit card.

Such a scam is known as phishing, when someone tries to steal sensitive information, such as your credit card details. This is done through emails, text messages, or phone calls by impersonating a credible organisation. Scammers often trick people into sharing personal information by creating a false sense of urgency, like threatening account expiration. Once the victim enters their credit card details on the fraudulent website or link, the scammer gains access to their account and can make unauthorized transactions.

How to protect yourself from this scam: