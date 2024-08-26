Beware of US Diversity Visa Lottery scams: USCIS warns immigrants

Every year, the US State Department runs a Diversity Visa Lottery, often known as the Green Card Lottery. If you're from an eligible country, you can enter the lottery for a chance to apply for permanent resident status in the United States. However, this opportunity also attracts scammers who are ready to take advantage of your hopes and aspirations.

"These con artists say they can help you win the visa lottery or increase your chances of winning, and the problem is, they can't. Some scammers say you've won the lottery, even if you've never entered, and then ask for money to process your application. They will take your money, but you'll get nothing in return. The fraudsters might even cost you the chance to get a green card legally," warns Michael Waller, an attorney with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in a blog post. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the US Diversity Visa lottery?

The Diversity Visa Programme is an annual lottery that provides a way for individuals and families from countries with low immigration rates to the US to obtain permanent residency. For many, this is a rare chance to secure a green card, especially if other avenues are not available to them.

How do scammers target you? FTC explains

False promises: Scammers might tell you they can increase your chances of winning the lottery. They may claim to have special methods or insider knowledge. However, the selection process is completely random, and no one can influence the outcome.

Fake notifications: Some scammers will send you notifications claiming that you've won the lottery, even if you never entered. They then demand payment to process your application or secure your spot. It's important to know that the US State Department will never notify you via email or mail. The only way to check if you've won is through the official website.

Upfront fees: Be cautious if you're asked to pay fees upfront. The government will never ask you for money before visa appointment. Any legitimate fees are only paid directly at the US Embassy or Consulate during your scheduled interview.

What should you watch out for?

Official website only: The only way to enter the Diversity Visa Lottery is through the official website, dvlottery.state.gov. Be suspicious of any other websites or individuals claiming they can help you submit your entry.

One entry per year: You can only enter the lottery once each year. Submitting multiple entries will disqualify you. However, if your spouse is eligible, they can submit a separate application, and both of you can include each other on your respective entries.

Keep your confirmation number safe: After you submit your entry, you'll receive a confirmation number. This number is crucial as it’s the only way to check the status of your application. The State Department will never send notifications by email or mail, so if you receive such communication, it’s a scam.

Note: United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) does not manage the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) Programme. The US Department of State (State Department) manages it.

What should you do if you're selected?

If you are selected, you will need to pay a non-refundable fee at the US Embassy or Consulate during your scheduled interview. There are no additional fees required before this step, and the US government will never ask you to pay by mail, wire transfer, or any other unofficial method.

"We do not often send emails to inform you that we have approved you for a diversity visa, immigrant visa, nonimmigrant visa, or any other type of immigration benefit, except in certain situations, clarifies USCIS. For instance, USCIS may email you from a uscis.gov email address to ask you to update your physical address.

How can you protect yourself?

Stay informed: Make sure you understand the official processes and channels for entering the Diversity Visa Lottery. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Avoid third-party services: Don’t fall for services that claim to boost your chances of winning. The lottery is random, and no service can change that.

Report scams: If you come across a scam, report it to the authorities. By doing so, you help protect others from falling victim.

Eligibility criteria for the US Diversity Visa Lottery

Country of birth

To be eligible for the US Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, your country of birth must have sent fewer than 50,000 immigrants to the United States in the last five years. Some countries do not qualify due to high immigration numbers. The ineligible countries include:

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

China (including Hong Kong SAR)

Colombia

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Venezuela

Vietnam

If you were born in an ineligible country, you might still qualify based on your spouse’s or parents’ country of birth.

Registration process

The DV lottery opens for registration once a year, usually in the autumn, and remains open for about a month. The only way to enter is through the official website, dvlottery.state.gov. During registration, you’ll need to fill out a form with details about yourself, your spouse, and any children under 21 years old. You’ll also need to submit digital photos similar to passport photos.

Costs

Entering the lottery is free, but if you're selected, you'll need to pay a non-refundable fee of $330 before your visa interview. Additionally, you may have to cover other expenses like medical exams and obtaining certified records.

Timeline

If you're selected, you'll typically be notified about seven months after the registration period ends. The visa application process then runs for up to 14 months, starting from October 1 of the following year. Once you receive your visa, you'll need to enter the US before it expires, usually within six months.