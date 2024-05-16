Explained: What Air India-Vistara merger means for Club Vistara members





"The Club Vistara program will continue to exist until the integration is complete. Upon completion of the integration process, your Club Vistara account will be migrated to Air India's Flying Returns," said Vistara in an official statement.





Tier Status: You will likely retain your current tier status (Silver, Gold, or Platinum) in the Club Vistara program after the merger. This ensures you don't lose any existing benefits associated with your tier level.

The airline said that details regarding co-brand cards will be shared in the coming weeks. Air India and Vistara are merging to become one big airline by the end of this year. This means some changes for frequent flyers who have memberships with either programme (Club Vistara or Flying Returns).





CV Points and Tier Points balance: On the day of migration, the CV Points balance and the Tier Points available in your account will be transferred to Flying Returns program at a 1:1 ratio. The airline said that the points will remain valid for at least a year from the date of migration, even if they are due to expire sooner. Potential Upgrade: It gets even better! The combined total points you have in both Club Vistara and Flying Returns programs will be considered for tier status. This means you could potentially be upgraded to a higher tier if the combined points reach the new program's (Flying Returns) threshold.

All valid unutilized One-Class Upgrade vouchers and Complimentary Flight Ticket vouchers will be transferred to Flying Returns with the existing validity. The usage will be governed by the applicable program rules.

All future bookings will be transferred, and you and your nominees will receive the revised flight details post migration.

Important Note: After the merger is complete, the Flying Returns program's rules will be the sole determining factor for your tier status. Familiarize yourself with those rules to understand how to maintain or improve your tier in the future.

Here are the key points:

Extended Validity: Even if some of your CV points had an expiration date before the merger, there's a benefit! They'll be granted an extended validity of at least one year after the transfer to the Flying Returns program. This gives you additional time to utilize those points.



Complimentry tickets: Club Vistara issues upgrade vouchers as a part of the programme, and complimentary flight ticket codes for those who subscribe to their co-brand credit cards. These vouchers will be transferred to Flying Returns, and while their validity will not be extended, customers will be able to use them, perhaps, on a larger network of flights.

This merger seems to be advantageous for frequent flyers. You'll likely maintain or even improve your tier status, and all your points will be transferred to the new program without losing value. This allows you to continue enjoying benefits like priority boarding, lounge access, or reward flights based on your tier in the combined program.